Sisters of the Atlanta sorority surprise her with songs and prayers while she is in quarantine undergoing chemotherapy treatment

Positive TSR Images: Social distancing isn't stopping a group of close friends and sorority sisters from being there for their line sister in a time of need.

Since Stacy Franklin is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment while in quarantine for breast cancer, her condition puts her at increased risk for serious disease if she comes in contact with the coronavirus.

But her sorority sisters, who are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Phi Pi Omega chapter, sympathized by surprising her in their front garden with a beautiful song and prayer while keeping a safe distance. The act of love made Mrs. Stacy cry and we are so grateful that this moment of humanity has been captured so that we can share it.

As Stacy prepares for surgery tomorrow morning, her daughter said the show of love really lifted her spirits. Join us in sending prayers to Stacy and wishing her a speedy recovery!