Siri now allows iPhone users to ask questions about coronavirus symptoms – BGR

Apple updates Siri so it can help diagnose people with coronavirus symptoms.

Siri's responses come from the US Public Health Service. USA And from the CDC.

Apple is also donating millions of masks to healthcare providers to help them treat the coronavirus pandemic safely and more effectively.

With so much misinformation about the swirling coronavirus, Apple recently updated Siri to help better inform users they think they may be displaying coronavirus symptoms. And while this may seem pointless given the vast amount of information available through a quick Google search, you'd be surprised at some of the conspiracy theories, bogus cures, and downright misleading information that is streamed online and presented as fact. .

In light of that, iPhone users can now ask, "Hello Siri, do I have the coronavirus?" whereupon they will be asked to answer a series of yes or no questions to "help you understand your situation." Apple notes that the responses it provides come from the US Public Health Service. USA In concert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The first question asks if users have a fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath. If he answers yes, he asks if his symptoms are extreme or life-threatening. If you answer yes, it gives you the option to call 911.

If you indicate that you have no symptoms but may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, Siri delivers the following message:

OK, keep an eye out for symptoms like fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath. They can appear up to 14 days after exposure. If that happens, separate yourself from the others. Contact a medical provider if you are 65 years of age or older, or if you have a serious medical condition, such as lung or heart disease or diabetes. If you can't reach a provider, telehealth apps can help you.

Again, this may seem completely pointless: who trusts Siri to get medical advice after all? – but the amount of misinformation about the coronavirus is staggering. As we highlighted last week, some bogus preventive measures, like eating ice cream or garlic, have gone viral in some countries. In light of that, it's a smart move for Apple to provide users with an accessible and medically sound way to manage potential coronavirus symptoms.

In a related note, Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday tweeted that Apple helps donate supplies to help healthcare providers fight the coronavirus more effectively.

"Our teams at Apple have been working to help obtain supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19," Cook said. "We are donating millions of masks for healthcare professionals in the United States and Europe. To all the heroes on the front line, we thank you."

