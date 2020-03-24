Sheriff: car hits and kills Catherine Lynn in downtown MN, driver arrested for criminal vehicle manslaughter – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a 69-year-old Baldwin Township woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a road in Sherburne County on Monday. The driver of the car, a 55-year-old Princeton man, was booked into the Sherburne County Jail for criminal vehicle manslaughter.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, Catherine Lynn was walking with a partner "on the shoulder of Sherburne County Road 2 in the 10600 block,quot; when a vehicle crossed the center line and struck her.

Police say the accident happened at 4:24 p.m. Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was walking with Lynn was not injured in the accident.

An investigation into the incident is underway and a blood sample from the driver is being analyzed.