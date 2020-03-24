Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA withdrawn in coronavirus blocking medium | India News

%MINIFYHTMLefa4ded404b4a52385f819a33be1c70811% %MINIFYHTMLefa4ded404b4a52385f819a33be1c70812%

Police in the Indian capital have dismantled the longest-running protest against a new citizenship law, citing a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of people, many of them women, have been organizing a protest since early December on a street in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood, which has become a focal point for opposition to the law seen as discriminatory against Muslims.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLefa4ded404b4a52385f819a33be1c70813% %MINIFYHTMLefa4ded404b4a52385f819a33be1c70814%

Hundreds of police with riot gear surrounded the protesters early Tuesday and told them to leave, Delhi Joint Police Commissioner DC Srivastava said.

%MINIFYHTMLefa4ded404b4a52385f819a33be1c70815% %MINIFYHTMLefa4ded404b4a52385f819a33be1c70816%

"It is a dangerous environment, with this coronavirus, we urge you to leave," he told reporters.

Some protesters resisted the police and at least nine people were detained, six of them women, Srivastava said, adding that there was no violence.

Television showed police bulldozers tearing down tents and billboards at the protest site.

Delhi is closed until the end of the month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and public gatherings of more than five people have been banned.

The citizenship amendment law, which paves the way for non-Muslims from three neighboring countries to obtain citizenship, sparked weeks of sometimes violent protests against the Modi government after it was passed in December.

At least 78 people have been killed in law-led protests across the country, a large number of them in northeast Delhi during the violence last month.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and has raised concerns that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is undermining secular traditions in India.

Modi's ruling Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denies any prejudice against India's 180 million Muslims.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the protest in Shaheen Bagh had become a thorn in the government side, and there had been calls from Hindu hardline groups linked to the Modi alliance and residents in the area to clarify it.

India has reported 471 cases of the coronavirus, but health experts have warned that a huge leap is imminent, which would likely overwhelm the underfunded, and crumbling public health infrastructure.