SFPD Sgt at Special Victims Unit tests positive – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco Police Department sergeant assigned to the Special Victims Unit in the Justice Hall has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

According to a SFPD statement, the sergeant went home sick last Friday, notified his supervisor and medical authorities, and stayed home Monday. The sergeant is currently quarantined at home.

Police also said that the sergeant's co-worker, who did not enter the office on Monday or Tuesday, also reported that he felt unwell and had also been quarantined.

After being notified of the positive test Tuesday, the department notified SVU staff and closed the office for a deep cleanup. The office has been closed for walk-ins since Monday, but continues to serve those in need.

"Because SFPD took proactive steps to divide SVU members into separate teams that work from their home, office, and other department locations, our fervent hope is that few other members will be affected," the department said.

On Monday, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, which oversees city jails, announced that a deputy assigned to the San Francisco County Jail # 4 had tested positive.