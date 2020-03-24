Several states allege that doctors are hoarding coronavirus test medications for themselves and their families

# Roommates as the days go by, many of us look forward to the time when a coronavirus vaccine is finally available, so that our lives can return to normal. Unfortunately, according to new reports, several states say that doctors are stockpiling all possible medications for themselves and their family members, while potentially delaying any medical solution for the rest of us.

According to reports from @NYTimes, doctors in several states are allegedly storing medications that could be possible treatments for the coronavirus by writing prescriptions for themselves and their families, according to various pharmacy boards in states across the country. The issue has raised so much concern in Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Texas that the pharmacy boards of those states have issued emergency restrictions on how to dispense medications at local pharmacies. More states are expected to implement similar restrictions before the problem becomes too widespread to control.

Prescription drugs differ from state to state, but include the drugs recently suggested by Donald Trump during a recent press conference, as possible innovative treatments for coronavirus.

It should be noted that none of the medications suggested by Trump or others have been found to be effective against the coronavirus, or have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Some of the unapproved medications include chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are commonly used to treat malaria, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions.

National pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens have committed to following each and every rule set by state boards to impose restrictions on prescription guidelines to ensure that drug hoarding no longer continues.

The president of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris, said this in a statement on the subject:

"The A.M.A. calls for the discontinuation of inappropriate prescriptions and orders for medications, including chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, and calls on physicians and all health professionals to follow the highest standards of professionalism and ethics."

Many around the world are increasingly eager to find a cure for the highly contagious coronavirus as it continues to spread rapidly throughout the US. USA

