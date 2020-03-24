Several killed in the mortar attacks in Tripoli by Haftar forces: GNA | Libya News

%MINIFYHTMLf875ce189317fc6c0b667b8a4359107b11% %MINIFYHTMLf875ce189317fc6c0b667b8a4359107b12%

Heavy bombings by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar have killed aat least five civilians in the capital of Libya, Tripoli, according to the government of the country recognized by the United Nations.

Monday's violence occurred despite mounting international pressure to stop the fight over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in the war-torn country amid the continuing pandemic.

Plus:

Mortar shells launched by the eastern forces led by Haftar it hit houses in the southern suburbs of Tripoli, killing a 42-year-old woman and her nephew, said Amin al-Hashemi, spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Agreement (GNA).

In another mortar shelling near the capital's Mitiga airport, two migrant workers were killed and a Libyan civilian was wounded, the health ministry added. A 20-year-old woman was also killed when errant shells hit her home in the Tajoura neighborhood of Tripoli.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Haftar, whose forces control much of the country and have been besieging the capital for almost a year, accused Tripoli-based opponents of firing graduated rockets on Monday in the city of Tarhuna.

Broken humanitarian break

The attacks came just days after the warring parties expressed their commitment to a humanitarian pause in the fight so that authorities could focus on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Libya has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but public health officials fear the pandemic could devastate the war-torn country. The conflict has devastated key infrastructure and created a severe shortage of medical supplies.

Yacoub El Hillo, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said on Sunday that "the time could not be worse,quot; for the coronavirus to loom over Libya. Echoing calls from a number of world powers, he called for a "complete cessation of hostilities,quot; so that health authorities can guarantee unhindered access to aid and push for protective measures.

Libya has been mired in conflict since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed ruler Muammar Gaddafi, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power.

The North African country ranks 168th out of 195 nations worldwide in preparation for a health crisis, according to the Global Health Security Index, a project of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.