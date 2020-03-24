%MINIFYHTMLdd92a9aa0ccf79397fbc57b79487273411% %MINIFYHTMLdd92a9aa0ccf79397fbc57b79487273412%

Tom Brady took a moment to reflect on the trajectory of his idol, Joe Montana, during the final race, during his introductory press conference with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Brady said he attended the last game of the Montana 49ers at Candlestick Park before Montana left for Kansas City at age 37. At the time, Montana was Steve Young's backup and a mere spectator of the loss of the San Francisco NFC championship game to the Cowboys.

Like Montana almost 30 years ago, Brady felt it was time to leave his life-long home. However, in his case, Brady didn't want to stay so long that his control of a franchise disappeared.

"Life continues to change for all of us," said Brady. "Having the opportunity to continue playing soccer and leading a team is something I love to do."

After Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians praised Brady that the New England boss was perhaps lacking in his later years with the Patriots, calling Brady a franchise-altering acquisition and The undisputed best NFL player of all time, Brady answered journalists' questions with a sense of calm and assurance that he had made the right choice in free agency.

Brady congratulated the aggressive and pass-oriented style of his new coach, and acknowledged that the Tampa Bay receiving lineup contributed to his move to Florida.

However, he did not make a direct shot at the Patriots despite reports that he was deeply unhappy in his later years in New England.

"I have great respect," said Brady. "There is no one who has been a fan of the Patriots more than me."

Brady spent 20 seasons in New England. At 42, he will have to learn an NFL playbook for the first time since he entered the league.

This challenge energizes him and, like Montana, he is at peace writing the final chapter of his career hundreds of miles from the only NFL home he has ever known.