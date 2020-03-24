Selena Gomez introduces a new family member: Meet Her Puppy Daisy

Selena Gomez has a new adorable friend.
On Monday, the "Rare,quot; singer introduced her new puppy Daisy to the world during an Instagram Live. Sitting cozy in her bed, Selena can be seen huddled next to the sweet cub, who revealed she is nurturing during this period of social estrangement. To make things even cuter, his dog Winnie made a cameo appearance and already seemed to get along with his new friend.
"I would like to introduce you to my new family member, Daisy," said Selena as she held Daisy in front of the camera. "Winnie and Daisy get along very well. And I know some friends are nurturing right now just to give the animals a safe place. I couldn't help it. I have to keep her."
During the coronavirus outbreak, several celebrities and animal activists have urged people who have the means to raise a pet from their local shelter. Stars like Weird eye& # 39; s Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone Y Kyle chandler They have helped animals in need by fostering furry ones during this time.
"It is very important for us to support local shelters because they receive much less foot traffic during this pandemic," said Antoni in a video posted by Austin Pets Alive. "If you can't commit to adopting, I would also encourage you."
Celebrities are also doing their part by giving back. March 21 RihannaThe Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it donated $ 5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and around the world. After learning about the shortage of masks in New York hospitals, Christian Siriano and his design team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers. To ensure that food banks remain supplied for those who need them, Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Lively promised $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Using social media to connect with fans, stars like Kevin Bacon They have seized the opportunity to promote safe practices following the pandemic. the Footloose The actor launched his new initiative #IStayHomeFor to encourage social distancing and prevent further spread of the virus. "Right now, as people around the world, I am staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we are going to stop the spread of this coronavirus," he said via Instagram. "Each of us has someone worth staying home for."
To keep the spirits high, Jon Bon Jovi He shared that he is writing a song called "Do What You Can,quot; and asked his fans to share their stories to complete the remaining verses of the song. "We are going through difficult times. Unknown territory," said the Bon Jovi rocker said. "The great unknown. But one thing is for sure, we will achieve it. Now I did what I did best, which was to sit down with my guitar and try to put something into words for you, maybe brighten up your day. This is my idea: we wrote this together "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
