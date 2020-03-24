Selena Gomez introduces a new family member: Meet Her Puppy Daisy

Selena Gomez has a new adorable friend.

On Monday, the "Rare,quot; singer introduced her new puppy Daisy to the world during an Instagram Live. Sitting cozy in her bed, Selena can be seen huddled next to the sweet cub, who revealed she is nurturing during this period of social estrangement. To make things even cuter, his dog Winnie made a cameo appearance and already seemed to get along with his new friend.

%MINIFYHTMLd249ceff5a76b24d45a0932069c9394211% %MINIFYHTMLd249ceff5a76b24d45a0932069c9394212%

"I would like to introduce you to my new family member, Daisy," said Selena as she held Daisy in front of the camera. "Winnie and Daisy get along very well. And I know some friends are nurturing right now just to give the animals a safe place. I couldn't help it. I have to keep her."

During the coronavirus outbreak, several celebrities and animal activists have urged people who have the means to raise a pet from their local shelter. Stars like Weird eye& # 39; s Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone Y Kyle chandler They have helped animals in need by fostering furry ones during this time.