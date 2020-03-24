sec: SEC concludes the investigation in case of complaint of irregularities; no more actions expected: Infosys – Latest news

Infosys said Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has completed an investigation into whistleblower complaints made last year, and that it does not anticipate any further action by the regulator. In October of last year, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous reports of allegations alleging certain unethical practices by senior management. Then he started an investigation into the matter and caught outside investigators.

The US market regulator SEC had also launched an investigation into the matter.

In a regulatory filing Tuesday, Infosys said it received a notice from the SEC stating that its investigative investigation has been completed. "The company does not anticipate any further SEC action in this matter."

The Bangalore-based company said it has responded to all inquiries received from the Indian regulatory authorities and will continue to cooperate with the authorities if there are additional requests for information.

In January of this year, Infosys had said that its audit committee had found no evidence of financial irregularities or executive misconduct, practically giving a clean talk to CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy, who were indicted by anonymous whistleblower denouncers. manipulate the balance sheet of the company.