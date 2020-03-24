Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch jokes flying after the US senator. USA Say 'we're at 2' with the coronavirus relief law

%MINIFYHTML319bd8df501f79006033ea89289b24bc11% %MINIFYHTML319bd8df501f79006033ea89289b24bc12%

Coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks will never experience the play that cost them Super Bowl 49 against the Patriots after the 2014 NFL season. Here is Example No. 2,684.

Carroll and former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch were taking care of their own business Tuesday when their names began to gain traction on social media. All that was needed was a remarkable mention of a 2-yard line. In this case, US Senator Chuck Schumer said in the Senate that "we are on both sides,quot; regarding a $ 2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package.

SCHUMER on the floor of the Senate: "Right now, we're on both of us (yard line)." – Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 24, 2020

Politico's Jake Sherman, who was simply providing comments on Tuesday's events in Washington, D.C., via Twitter, was immediately overwhelmed with the Seahawks' jokes when he shared Schumer's quote.

Below are some of the best.

So are they going to give it to Lynch to run? Do they call a game pass? – Paul Kalimuzo (@ kali77) March 24, 2020

The Seahawks on that night in early February 2015, of course, had the ball on the 1-yard line instead of the 2-yard line (close enough) when Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson's pass to win the fifth of six New England Super Bowls.

(This is where we mentioned that the Seahawks 'game call wasn't bad. The Patriots' preparation was just better. Unfortunately …)

Regarding the coronavirus stimulus bill, Schumer, DN.Y., says that "it's in both," according to Vox, "aims to flood the economy with capital to revive businesses and households that have lost the course because of fears about the rapid spread of the virus. "

We can all hope that our government is luckier than the Seahawks.