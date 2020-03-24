Scott Z. Burns and Mark Johnson Greenlit musical drama series "National Anthem" by AMC – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML81b6385c9601cd3c94b576357738bc9a11% %MINIFYHTML81b6385c9601cd3c94b576357738bc9a12%

AMC has given the green light National anthem, an eight-episode music drama anthology series by writer / director Scott Z. Burns (The report, contagion) Y Breaking Bad Y Better call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson. Oscar and Grammy-winning musician T Bone Burnett (Crazy Heart) is attached as the series' music producer with words and music from The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn

National anthem It is the first series authorized by a new multi-year global agreement Johnson has signed with AMC Studios, under which he will develop new series for the company's Entertainment Group, as well as projects for possible sale to other content companies.

Written and directed by Burns, National anthem it is the tragically funny story of a middle-class family from the Midwest falling down the ladder of American society; Periodically bursting into song as they struggle to recover.

National Anthem extends AMC's streak of experimentation with genre and format. The network's three most recent new series orders consist of a show that alternates between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy (Kevin can fuck himself, headed by Annie Murphy), a two season closed drama (61st Streett) and animated drama (Pantheon), now joined by an anthology of musical drama (National anthem)

Johnson's Comprehensive Deal Expands Existing Relationship With AMC Networks, Where He Currently Serves As Praised Drama Executive Producer Better call Saul. He was previously an executive producer on the AMC Emmy-winning drama series Breaking Bad, SundanceTV & # 39; s Rectify, and those of AMC Stop and set fire.

"National anthem It is a family drama with profound things that say about the fragility of our country, our world and our planet. Also … it's a musical! In Scott's great hands, this results in enormously original, intense, fun and moving writing, "said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks & # 39; Entertainment Group and AMC Studios." We are very happy to work with Scott while he Bring this unique story to life and absolutely thrilled to continue our creative partnership with Mark, with whom we were fortunate enough to work on some of the most critically acclaimed series of the past decade. "

"I still can't believe AMC and I have been able to assemble this dream team of storytellers," said Johnson, who is currently producing Dream of fever directed by Claudia Llosa and the movie John Lee Hancock The little things. "We are ready to create something both unique and entertaining, with moments, dialogues and songs."

Burns' film work includes production of the Oscar-winning documentary An inconvenient truth, as much as An awkward sequel Y Sea of ​​shadows. Her writing credits include Bourne's ultimatum for Paul Greengrass as well as The informant !, contagion, side effects Y The laundry for director Steven Soderbergh. As a director, Burns' credits include PU-239 Y The report. Burns also directed the digital series. The view from here, A collection of documentary shorts on the terminally ill.

"Craig, T Bone and I are delighted to be working with Mark and AMC. We are very grateful for the opportunity to write about this moment and surround our characters with songs, ”said Burns. "Sarah and Susie and everyone at AMC should be celebrated for their vision by saying 'yes' to this."