Saudi Arabia reports first death from coronavirus | Saudi Arabia News

Saudi Arabia reported its first death from the new coronavirus, a 51-year-old Afghan resident, while the UAE's main airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi said they would temporarily suspend all passenger flights starting Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's health ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said in a televised press conference on Tuesday that the death occurred on Monday night in Medina, where the man's health had deteriorated rapidly after informing the courtroom. emergencies.

The kingdom took drastic measures from the beginning to contain the disease, such as stopping international flights, suspending Umrah pilgrimage throughout the year, closing mosques, schools, shopping malls and restaurants and imposing a night curfew.

205 new infections were registered Tuesday, bringing the total on the Gulf Coordinating Council (GCC) from six members to more than 2,100, mainly in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Six people have died: three in Bahrain, two in the UAE and the last one in Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait, which also imposed a curfew, arrested and deported nine expatriates for violating the curfew, the state news agency KUNA said.

The United Arab Emirates, the region's tourism and business hub and a major air traffic hub, have taken other steps in the Arab Gulf to try to stem the spread of the virus, urging people to stay home, but without announcing an official curfew or suspend work.

& # 39; Global problem & # 39;

The UAE, with 198 infections, had said Monday that they would suspend all passenger flights after 48 hours and close shopping malls, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and open food retail markets for two weeks starting Wednesday.

But the latest announcements from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports said the halt to passenger flights, including transit flights, would begin at 11:59 pm local time (19:59 GMT) on Thursday. Evacuation flights and cargo services continue.

Major airlines such as Emirates and Etihad Airways have said they will suspend passenger flights from Wednesday and temporarily cut staff salaries.

The suspensions are likely to add further economic pressure on Dubai, which does not have the oil and gas wealth of the capital Abu Dhabi.

Some stores in the malls of Dubai, a major regional shopping destination, closed before Wednesday's closing deadline.

"This is a global problem. I don't know why they haven't closed (before)," an employee told Reuters News Agency.

Oman, with 84 cases of coronavirus, announced that it would suspend all domestic and international flights from March 29, except cargo operations and flights to Musandam, an Omani enclave within the United Arab Emirates, according to state television .