Santa Rosa closes all city parks at midnight – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – The City of Santa Rosa is closing all of its parks at midnight Monday, pursuant to an order from county health officials.

The Sonoma County Public Health Office issued the order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Large crowds were seen in California's parks and beaches after Governor Newsom's state order for residents to stay home. Many were not maintaining the required six feet of "social distance,quot;.

"I understand that this will be difficult for children, families, and individuals in our neighborhoods, but I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for each of us to comply with the Health Officer Order to protect our community from the coronavirus." Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said in a statement Monday.

Mayor Schwedhelm was urging residents to walk, run, or bike in their own neighborhoods.