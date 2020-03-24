Santa Clara death toll mounts; All suspended jury trials; Cities toughen shelter-in-place enforcement – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLea931bd4a95df2658b10286cfc5a2b8a11% %MINIFYHTMLea931bd4a95df2658b10286cfc5a2b8a12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good actions

Good Samaritan Plumbing Company will also collect, deliver medications during coronavirus shelter instead

SAN FRANCISCO – Across the Bay Area, people and businesses were helping each other during the stay-at-home order, but a plumbing company that delivered drugs from the pharmacy was probably the first. Discount Plumbers has been in business for over 30 years and has a fleet of nearly 50 trucks. "This is a crazy moment for all of us!" says CEO Kevin Griffin. read more

New cases, new deaths in the Bay Area

San Jose FoodMaxx store temporarily closed after employee dies of coronavirus

SAN JOSE – A FoodMaxx grocery store in San Jose is temporarily closed after the death of an employee who hired COVID-19, store officials said Monday. The store located at 1539 Parkmoor Avenue is expected to reopen in the coming days. The company was notified Saturday night that the employee died after testing positive for COVID-19. read more

Santa Clara County reports 3 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 13

Santa Clara County health officials confirmed three new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 13. County officials posted the latest deaths on the Department of Health's Twitter account. Santa Clara Public Health. Public health officials expressed their sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased patients. read more

Coronavirus Update: California Supreme Court Justice suspends jury trials statewide for 60 days

SAN FRANCISCO – California Chief Judge Tani Cantil-Sakauye ordered Monday night that all jury trials in state higher courts be suspended for 60 days in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The chief justice said that courts cannot function as usual while observing social distancing and other health directives from federal, state and local authorities. read more

California Governor Newsom says 50,000 more beds are needed for the increase in coronavirus patients

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state would move to get more space for thousands of hospital beds than it currently is amid an expected deficit of a surge in coronavirus patients. Newsom says that according to new model numbers on how the virus is spreading here and abroad, the state must immediately "significantly increase our acquisition of assets, specifically beds across our health care delivery system." read more

San Francisco supervisors push plan to house homeless people in available hotel rooms to curb spread of coronavirus

San Francisco supervisors on Monday unveiled a plan to house the homeless in thousands of available hotel rooms to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin are announcing a resolution to protect homeless people from the virus by sheltering them in hotel rooms and citing "a lack of action or clarity in the public health guide. homeless home. " individuals living in shelters without shelter or congregated. read more

Coronavirus update: Santa Rosa closes all city parks at midnight

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – The City of Santa Rosa is closing all of its parks at midnight Monday, pursuant to an order from county health officials. The Sonoma County Public Health Office issued the order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. read more

"Do not rush,quot;; California Attorney General Warns of False Coronavirus Advertising and Price Rise

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned Californians Monday against false advertising and the price increase related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Becerra issued a consumer alert for products and services that falsely claim to treat, diagnose, prevent, or cure the virus. "There is no cure for COVID-19. Don't be swayed by the opportunistic tricksters who claim to have a miracle cure, "said Becerra. read more

Coronavirus Medical Supply Donation Sites Set Up in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County officials announced a trio of donation sites Monday where residents can provide protective medical supplies for healthcare workers caring for new coronavirus patients. Local businesses and residents across the county can donate items like unopened goggles, face shields, antibacterial wipes and disinfectants, unopened N-95s, and surgical masks and medical gowns. Facebook has already donated 350,000 medical gloves to distribute to healthcare providers across the county. read more

Patient at the Burlingame assisted living center who tested positive for death from coronavirus

BURLINGAME – An elderly patient at a Burlingame assisted living facility who tested positive for coronavirus died. "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," said Mike Gentry, senior vice president of care at the Atria Burlingame Memory and Assisted Care Center. Monday's death comes immediately after several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Elderly Care Center. The first patient to test positive was hospitalized on March 12. It is not clear if that is the same patient who died. read more

Alameda County Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus

OAKLAND – Alameda County health officials announced their first death from the coronavirus on Monday, increasing the number of deaths from the reported virus in the San Francisco Bay area to 14. The county also saw an increase in the number of confirmed cases to 121, only in Santa Clara County. (302) and San Mateo County (142) as the most affected areas in the region. read more

Inmate of San José main prison tests positive for COVID-19, possibly exposed police officer

SAN JOSE – An inmate at the Santa Clara County Main Jail tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday and a San Jose police officer may have been exposed, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The 31-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested on Friday, March 20, reported feeling ill during his reservation in jail, and informed prison staff that a relative of his had returned from Europe a few days earlier. . read more

Santa Clara County Director of Communications Tests Positive

SAN JOSE – A Santa Clara County employee, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Maria Leticia Gomez, tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, county officials said Sunday. Gomez fell ill on March 13, and was examined at that time by COVID-19. She has been isolated in her home since that date, and was described Sunday as "fine." read more

Doctors want to lose smell and add flavor to coronavirus detection list

SAN FRANCISCO – On Sunday, the American Academy of Otolaryngology (Head and Neck Surgery) said that symptoms of anosmia or lack of sense of smell and dysgeusia or lack of taste should also be used to identify possible COVID-19 infections. "Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients who eventually tested positive for the coronavirus without other symptoms," a statement said on the academy's website. read more

Marin County Medical Director Dr. Matt Willis Tests for Coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL – Marin County Medical Director Dr. Matt Willis, who led the local battle against the coronavirus, announced Monday that he contracted the virus. Willis said he started feeling fever with a worsening cough on Friday. He went to the country's coronavirus testing facility and took a swab. On Sunday, the results returned: I had tested positive for the virus. read more

2 Milpitas firefighters, positive spouse test

MILPITAS – Two Milpitas firefighters and one of their spouses tested positive for the new coronavirus, the city's Fire Department announced Monday. Firefighters and their spouse are in quarantine and have not required hospitalization, firefighters said. A firefighter had notified the department Saturday of the positive test, and the second did so on Sunday. read more

Hayward Fire Department begins free COVID-19 tests

HAYWARD – Starting Monday, hundreds of people in East Bay lined up to get tested for coronavirus for free thanks to the Hayward Fire Department and a laboratory in Menlo Park. Although no referral was required, patients had to have a specific symptom to obtain the free trial. Concerned residents began lining up on Monday morning, waiting to be examined and possibly evaluated for the coronavirus. "If you don't have a fever over 100 degrees, they'll probably reject you," Hayward Fire spokesman Don Nichelson said. read more

Shelter in place

Santa Clara County Prosecutor Vows To Process Businesses That Ignore Refugee Order

SANTA CLARA – Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen reminds the public that health department orders to shelter in place carry the full force of the law. He said companies that do not comply with the order will receive final warnings, but after that they could be prosecuted for a variety of charges. "If the business owner does not close after a warning, the business owner will be cited for a misdemeanor," said Rosen. "But it could also be a violation of unfair business practices and sections of the business code that can be a serious crime." read more

Students yearn for social interaction during online home education

LIVERMORE: Parents, teachers and students learned lessons on Monday while continuing to browse the school online due to the closure of the coronavirus schools. Like many across the state, people work from home while their children learn at home through Zoom video chat sessions. Livermore's Swartzendruber family is now trying to navigate a system and routine. read more

San Francisco Mayor Punishes Residents For Not Observing Order To Stay Home

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed threatened a stricter enforcement of the coronavirus-related shelter-in-place orders in San Francisco on Monday afternoon if residents continue to gather in public places. Over the past weekend, people could be seen socially gathering on beaches and public parks in San Francisco, sometimes in large groups, clearly ignoring the recommendations for social distancing. Breed said that if necessary, he will shut down city parks and instruct police to more strictly enforce orders to stay home. read more

The San Mateo health official angrily lashes out at violators of the shelter at the scene; "Spit in our faces,quot;

SAN MATEO – While looking at confirmed coronavirus cases that accumulate in his county every day, a frustrated San Mateo County health officer, Dr. Scott Morrow, lashed out at those who continued to ignore the refugee order at the scene. and its requirement for social distancing. On Monday, county officials said they have 25 new cases in San Mateo, bringing the current total number of confirmed coronavirus cases within the county to 142. Last week, the county was just 42. Morrow took up his blog on the website. from the health department to write an emotional note. read more

Hawaii Governor Ruins Hawaiian Vacation Dreams For Bay Area Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO – Attracted by cheap airfare, thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents bought airline tickets and signed up for hotel packages they believed would be a dream vacation to Hawaii, but Governor David Ige announced a harsh repression due to the growing coronavirus. outbreak. Hawaii and United Airlines drastically cut prices from the San Francisco Bay area to Hawaii to levels where many local residents who normally couldn't afford to fly to the exotic location booked flights from $ 238 round-trip and signed up for lodging packages. equally affordable. read more

Santa Cruz County officials discourage beach meetings during pandemic

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – Santa Cruz county officials released a statement Monday urging travelers to avoid crowding county beaches during the COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement noted that a shelter-in-place order was in effect for the entire state of California and that while outdoor exercise is encouraged with adequate social distancing, large gatherings are a violation of state and local orders to protect the health and safety of everything. read more

"Quarantine cakes,quot; help keep the San Francisco bakery afloat during the coronavirus shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO – With special events and celebrations canceled during the shelter-in-place request, a San Francisco bakery owner offers a sweet option to send to those he can't be with on his special day. Amanda Nguyen of Butter & Bakery has found a creative way to boost sales during a difficult time for small businesses by selling beautifully decorated "quarantine cakes,quot;. Friends can send each other to enjoy, while isolated. read more

Coronavirus and accommodation in the bay area

Evictions, utility shutdowns continue in California during coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – Last week, the Bay Area received an order to shelter-in-place in the comfort of our homes, which for many has been quite uncomfortable, especially if you are now concerned with how to pay where you are supposed to be stay. "Trust and think I'm pretty nervous now," said Richard Reynolds. Reynolds just lost his roofing job. He was working in a new Facebook building in Santa Clara County, but the work has been deemed nonessential, so Reynolds was sent home. read more

Hosts take a hit after Airbnb expands "mitigating circumstances,quot; refund policy during coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Airbnb was allowing travelers to cancel their reservations and get full refunds, with no fees or penalties during the coronavirus pandemic, but some hosts say the policy affects them unfairly. The policy applies to existing bookings for Airbnb stays and experiences made on or before March 14, 2020, with registration dates between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2020, according to a statement. The only exception was domestic travel in Mainland China, where the normal refund policy will be reinstated starting April 1. read more

Representative Barbara Lee introduces a bill to prohibit landlords from evicting tenants during the coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND – Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and a colleague from the Chicago area on Monday introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives that would prohibit landlords from evicting tenants during the public health emergency of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Lee and co-sponsor Jesus Garcia, a Chicago Democrat, said the bill, which has 39 additional co-sponsors, will be part of the third COVID-19 stimulus package introduced in the House of Representatives, called "Taking Responsibility for the Workers and Families Act ". read more

Other main coronavirus headlines

Instacart plans to hire 300,000 as demand for grocery deliveries increases during coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – Instacart is seeking to hire hundreds of thousands of workers to meet the growing demand for grocery deliveries, as millions of people are urged to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The San Francisco-based grocery startup said on Monday it seeks to hire 300,000 "full-service buyers," who are treated as independent contractors, in North America over the next three months due to increased demand fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. That would be more than double their current workforce of full-service buyers. read more

Safeway, Union Outreach Agreement on Protections for Workers During Coronavirus Outbreak

PLEASANTON – The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 union announced an agreement with Safeway on Monday on a set of new protections and rights for supermarket workers during the new coronavirus outbreak. The terms of the agreement include greater scheduling flexibility for parents, extended sick leave, up to two weeks of paid time off for workers exposed to the virus before they are required to use sick leave, a $ pay increase. 2 per hour for at least two weeks and prioritizing existing employees over temporary employees for additional hours. read more

IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Calls for the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have grown louder in recent days, and the International Olympic Committee appears to have heard them. Veteran IOC member Dick Pound said USA Today Sports As this summer's Games will be postponed, an exact timetable has not yet been established. read more

Santa Clara County Launches Relief Fund for Low-Income Residents

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County officials on Monday unveiled an emergency fund designed to help low-income residents and families pay rent and other basic necessities during the growing coronavirus crisis. Authorities said the more than $ 11 million program was being funded with public money and donations from more than a dozen leading Silicon Valley firms. It will be administered by Sacred Heart Community Service in conjunction with its countywide Homeless Prevention System partners. The already installed infrastructure will receive applications, verify eligibility and quickly disburse funds. read more

Menlo Park Fire District Forms a Pandemic Response Unit Responding to Suspected Coronavirus Cases

MENLO PARK – The Menlo Park Fire Protection District has announced the formation of a Pandemic Emergency Response Unit, which will respond to all suspected new coronavirus cases in the jurisdiction of the fire district. The two unit staff members will take all precautions to avoid contamination when responding to coronavirus cases, such as wearing the highest level of personal protective equipment, minimizing contact time, and decontaminating before and before leaving the scene. entering your fire apparatus. The district announced the formation of the unit on Saturday. read more

Coronavirus And Transporation

AC Transit has no fare, tells passengers to climb through the back door

OAKLAND – Amid continued shelter-in-place over the coronavirus outbreak, the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District has freed itself from fees and instituted new shipping rules for those on essential travel. Starting Monday, AC Transit is telling passengers to get in the back door on multi-door buses. Passengers requiring ADA ramps, using mobility devices, or needing priority seating will still be able to board through the front door. read more

BART Ridership Down Nearly 90 percent; New hours of service to take effect

OAKLAND – BART's passenger losses remained largely stable last week as the agency plans to implement reduced hours of service on Monday and until further notice amid the refugee order in the Bay area due to the spread of the new coronavirus. The number of passengers in the entire BART system decreased between 87 and 89 percent from Tuesday to Sunday compared to the average number of passengers in February. BART officials estimate that loss of passenger revenue and fares and reduced economic activity during the shelter-in-place order could cost the agency $ 57 million each month. read more

Berkeley suspends some parking measures until April 7 during coronavirus shelter in place

BERKELEY – Meters, residential permits and other parking enforcement rules have been temporarily suspended in Berkeley to limit the spread of COVID-19. The security related violation will still apply. City manager Dee Williams-Ridley ordered the temporary suspension "to make it easier to take refuge on the spot," according to a statement released Sunday. While the shelter order is in place, the rules regarding parking meters, limited-time parking, school zones, and residential permit parking will not apply. read more