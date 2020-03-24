Santa Clara County reports 3 more deaths, bringing death toll to 13 – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Santa Clara County reports 3 more deaths, bringing death toll to 13...

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed three new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 13.

County officials posted the latest deaths on the Santa Clara Department of Public Health Twitter account.

Public health officials expressed their sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased patients.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Authorities also confirmed that there were 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases to 321.

The Santa Clara virus has been particularly affected by the virus, accounting for 13 of the 40 deaths reported in California so far and all but four of the COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area.

