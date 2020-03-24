Santa Clara County Approves Temporary Eviction Moratorium – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Giving South Bay tenants a break during the coronavirus outbreak, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a temporary moratorium on evictions across the county that is effective immediately.

The board unanimously approved the measure Tuesday. "This measure protects tenants more than any we have seen before in Santa Clara County," said Cindy Chavez, chair of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

%MINIFYHTML7b4eaa56d835578f663bc20b4449390111% %MINIFYHTML7b4eaa56d835578f663bc20b4449390112%

The measure applies to each of the 15 cities within the Santa Clara county limits, not just the unincorporated areas of the county where supervisors normally have jurisdiction, authorities said. That is due to the executive order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom last week that required protections for tenants and homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO:

The moratorium in Santa Clara County will last until May 31, the same date that Newsom's request ends. Chávez said he is confident that supervisors are prepared to extend that date until the public health crisis subsides.

Santa Clara County officials are preparing a list of frequently asked questions to address landlord and tenant concerns about how the ordinance will be implemented, as well as details about the dispute resolution process.