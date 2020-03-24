San Francisco prosecutor warns against racism and price increases during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said her office will not tolerate anyone exploiting the current coronavirus pandemic by committing hate crimes, price increases or scams.

In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Boudin listed three major public safety announcements regarding coronavirus-related crimes. He stressed his office's zero tolerance policy for racism and discrimination. "The disease does not discriminate, and neither should we," Boudin said.

We have received reports of hate crimes related to COVID-19, price increases, and scams. Those who exploit public health emergencies for profit or to justify hatred will be held accountable. %MINIFYHTML6ce0603f34afd35bca419b3190de153b13% %MINIFYHTML6ce0603f34afd35bca419b3190de153b14% Inform our hotline at 415-551-9595 of hate crimes, price increases and scams. pic.twitter.com/bD2V19ck1u – SF DISTRICT LAWYER (@SFDAOffice) March 25, 2020

Second, Boudin warned local companies not to raise prices by increasing the cost of essential goods during the outbreak.

Third, it warned against reports of recently-created scams in which automated calls were made claiming to offer a cure or supplement to treat the coronavirus, even though there is no such thing. "If something sounds too good to be true, it generally is," Boudin said.

The San Francisco District Attorney's office is asking the public to report hate crime, price increase, and scam cases to its hotline at (415) 551-9595.

"I am here to help and I am here to support him. Keep healthy and stay strong, San Francisco," Boudin said to end the video.