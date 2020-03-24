Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ looks impressive in these new renders – BGR

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 line is just months away from launch, and the phones are likely to arrive this summer alongside the Galaxy Fold 2.

A Dutch tech news blog, working with an outside designer, has compiled a variety of leaks, specs, and rumors that have so far emerged about Samsung's new Note 20+ to produce new color renderings of the device.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Because Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 phablets will borrow a lot from the specs of the new Galaxy S20 phones, the leak universe Ice Universe noted. said on Twitter In recent days we could almost think of the Note variant as the "Galaxy S20, Pen edition,quot;.

That's a bit ironic, but the fact remains: the Note 20's hardware specs won't differ materially from the S20 series, Ice Universe added elsewhere. cheep, something that is also valid for Note 20 cameras. However, Note enthusiasts are an unconditional group and they are undoubtedly very excited about the arrival of the Note 20 series later this year (it is being developed at Samsung with the codename "Project Canvas,quot;) and will include both a standard model and a standard model. Plus edition. And speaking of the latter, new renders have just appeared courtesy of the Dutch tech news blog LetsGoDigital (in association with designer Jermaine Smit, known online as Concept Creator).

%MINIFYHTMLb2c8b9f2cddbea6ea3caa1038648bf4d11% %MINIFYHTMLb2c8b9f2cddbea6ea3caa1038648bf4d12%

Chances are the final design doesn't 100% reflect what you see here, but it's a good bet that it looks pretty close. The association here used leaks and existing specs that have been leaked about the upcoming phone, which renders incorporate into a complete design.

One thing this new report points out is that Galaxy Note 20+ devices are expected to be oversized, with a 6.9-inch or even 7-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD + display, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. .

Samsung is expected to include a centered front camera, as well as a rear camera setup similar to that of the S20 Ultra. That would mean a 108MP wide-angle camera, plus a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, as well as a 48MP telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom (and finally a 3D DepthVision camera).

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

A larger battery would likely accompany these new features, and the S20 Ultra can provide some comparison. That phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with a 45W fast charger, something Samsung could even augment with the Note 20+. Regarding memory, the Note 10 came with a minimum of 256GB of storage memory last year, while 128GB is likely the minimum this year, which means you will probably be able to use a microSD card (something that it was left out of the entry-level model last year, to the chagrin of Note's loyal fans.)

The price is not yet clear yet, although it is probably a good bet that the Note 20+ will be more expensive than last year's Note 10+ and, furthermore, we will probably be able to buy them from the end of August.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital