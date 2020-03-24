Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to go to the flats in August

It is a tradition that Salman Khan releases every Eid. This year, the superstar will be out with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie still has around 10 days to shoot, which has been suspended due to the crash that has resulted in the closure of several productions for a while.

%MINIFYHTML2979ec5a3dd22391d7354b3050700c5413% %MINIFYHTML2979ec5a3dd22391d7354b3050700c5414%

Amid news that the production of various films stalled, Salman Khan has worked on his schedule to ensure that his Eid release in 2021, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali hit the floor earlier than expected. Initially, the film was supposed to come out at the end of the year, but to avoid further schedule delays, Khan has postponed the schedule for main photography to August of this year.

%MINIFYHTML2979ec5a3dd22391d7354b3050700c5415% %MINIFYHTML2979ec5a3dd22391d7354b3050700c5416%

According to the report, as soon as the Covid-19 outbreak subsides, Salman will end Radhe and continue Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali soon after. Check this space for more updates on it.