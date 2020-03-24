Salman Khan manager dismisses rumors of ongoing Radhe issue

%MINIFYHTML727b06a2e5d7627c7dcf76d677459b1711% %MINIFYHTML727b06a2e5d7627c7dcf76d677459b1712%

With the coronavirus outbreak and the closure of workplaces, people have been told to work from home. Recently, the news spread that Salman Khan has been working on the post-production of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from his farm in Panvel. According to media reports, Salman was working from his Panvel farm just to meet the film's Eid release date, which is May 22, 2020. While the filming stopped, the actor was at his Panvel farm and reports further suggested that the farm has become Radhe's editing space from where post-production takes place.

But all these rumors were ignored by Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel. He said, "There is no editing at this time." All work has been stopped under the directive of the state government. All of our offices are closed for everyone's safety. "Only one song will be filmed with Salman and Disha for the movie, which will only happen after the spread of the coronavirus slows down. In addition to Salman and Disha, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will also play a crucial role in the leadership of Prabhudeva.