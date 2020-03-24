Safeway, Albertsons adds social distancing stickers to fight coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLca999b7e28ecf611a32494b57dc8f4ad11% %MINIFYHTMLca999b7e28ecf611a32494b57dc8f4ad12%

Safeway and Albertsons supermarket chains are putting markers on their store floors to physically remind shoppers of the 6-foot distance they must stay away from each other to adhere to social distancing guidelines intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus .

%MINIFYHTMLca999b7e28ecf611a32494b57dc8f4ad13% %MINIFYHTMLca999b7e28ecf611a32494b57dc8f4ad14%

Tape markers were placed in Colorado stores, including Safeway at 9229 Lincoln Ave. in Lone Tree, Tuesday morning. More permanent decals are expected to replace them soon. Social distancing markers are placed at designated waiting points throughout the store, especially in crowded areas that include checkpoints, delicatessen counters, bakeries and pharmacies, according to a press release. Supermarket chains are also asking customers not to put their food on the checkout counter until the customer in front of them has collected their bags.

%MINIFYHTMLca999b7e28ecf611a32494b57dc8f4ad15% %MINIFYHTMLca999b7e28ecf611a32494b57dc8f4ad16%

Albertsons Cos., Which operates 100 Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, has more than 2,200 grocery stores across the country, is also installing plexiglass sneeze guards at all of its counters over the next two weeks, company officials announced.

The company's expanded efforts aim to protect buyers and employees as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 respiratory infection continues to increase worldwide. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 720 confirmed cases of the disease in Colorado. Nine people have died.

Albertsons Cos. It has been proactive in changing policies around the crisis. Last week, she teamed up with several other grocery stores to set aside shopping time for shoppers most exposed to the virus, including the elderly, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. At Safeway stores, reserved hours are 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.