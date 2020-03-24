Ryan Reynolds shares COVID-19 warning to fans as he jokes about celebrity self-importance

Instead of going to his Instagram to sing a song like Hugh Jackman or Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds recently uploaded a post to his Instagram mocking the importance of celebrities.

Uproxx collected in a publication of the dead Pool alum, where he jokingly emphasized the importance of listening to him because he has an "important message,quot; and is an "important celebrity,quot;.

In addition, he scoffed at the idea for the celebrity public service announcement, in which actors, actresses and other artists deliver a message they consider crucial. While the actor was only joking, he urged people to do their part to "flatten the curve."

Ryan recently dropped around $ 1 million to various food banks alongside his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for "tagging,quot; him on Twitter. Ryan joked, "I think we all know they are the celebrities we have the most with,quot; during difficult times. Ryan joked that "they were the ones who,quot; would help everyone through the crisis.

Additionally, Reynolds asked other Canadians to step in and do their part to convince the public to stay home and quarantine the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Ryan didn't directly address Gal Gadot and his "Imagine,quot; video, some fans on social media pointed this out. However, it's hard to say that Ryan really was referring to his video released earlier this month.

In case you missed it, Gal Gadot and several of his famous friends made a live video song in which they sang John Lennon's song "Imagine,quot;. While the singing was probably in good faith, many people on social media were not excited about it, considering the fact that many people are losing their jobs.

Still, other celebrities took Ryan's suggestion seriously. In response to Ryan Reynold's video, Seth Rogen then released a Twitter video in which he joked that he was hiding in his bunker with his arsenal of toilet paper and purell.

You can see the actor's post below:

Ad

So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are in New York State, and the state has seen more than 25,000 cases so far and most of the deaths as well.



Post views:

0 0