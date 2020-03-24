Ruthless star Melissa L. Williams sends money to fans through CashApp

Melissa L. Williams, one of the actresses in the production of Tyler Perry, Ruthless He recently revealed that he dropped money to fans who needed financial support. Williams has reportedly been giving $ 100 to some of his needy fans so they can pay for groceries and other necessities.

Williams spoke to her fans on the social media platform, many of whom asked for money to pay the bills. The screenshots given to People Magazine showed Williams asking for people's Cash app username in order to send them money.

The star sent seven different people $ 100 to get what they needed. One woman, in particular, claimed that her family was struggling due to her husband's recent job loss. Another person claimed that they were going to use the money to feed themselves and their daughter.

In response to the actress' gesture, one of the fans who received money yelled at her on social media and said it was "nice of her." "Thanks again for giving back to your fans," wrote another social media user.

Other celebrities have done their part in fighting the economic effects of the national shutdown. Russell Wilson and Ciara also revealed that they would donate meals to Seattle Food LifeLine. Also, Ryan Reynolds did the same.

Earlier this week, Uproxx picked up a post from Ryan after Gal Gadot reimagined John Lennon's "Imagine,quot; song featuring other celebrities. While the post was in good faith, many people on social media were not happy with it.

Ryan, who recently gave $ 1 million to various food banks with his wife Blake Lively, shot a video mocking the celebrity public service announcement.

However, at the same time, he noted the importance of doing his part to "flatten the curve." Ryan joked on his account, before passing on his important message, that he had an "important message,quot; from an "important celebrity,quot;.

Furthermore, the dead Pool alum thanked Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, for tagging him on Twitter.



