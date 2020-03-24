Russian steelmakers suspend alcohol testing amid coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLd927518088367218857d35b1a5d5ba7b11% %MINIFYHTMLd927518088367218857d35b1a5d5ba7b12%

Some of Russia's largest steelmakers have suspended alcohol testing for employees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many heavy Russian industrial plants have installed breathalyzer devices in the workplace in recent years as a health and safety measure to check whether workers have been drinking.

But with the possibility of the virus spreading across surfaces touched by many people, some companies have suspended the use of the devices, often small frames in which a worker breathes and receives a pass or fails in seconds.

Severstal, a major steelmaker, said it had suspended all of its devices, replacing them with "alternative procedures with a lower risk of the infection spreading."

These alternative procedures, he said, would involve random staff checks. NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, took similar steps.

"Factory workers and subcontractor employees are no longer required to pass breathalyzer tests, although security guards will monitor the situation visually," NLMK said in a statement.

Evraz, a steel and coal producer, said it had suspended alcohol testing for alcohol until the end of March.