Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Raises Over $ 500K For Coronavirus Relief With Unique Revival

WENN / Instar

The presenter of & # 39; The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show & # 39; He has contributed $ 100,000 to the charity episode to benefit The Actors Fund that supports people in the entertainment business.

Up News Info –

Rosie O & # 39; DonnellThe one-time revival episode of her hit TV show raised over $ 500,000 (£ 425,000) to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian joined producer Erich Bergen as he presented the return of "The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show" on Sunday night (March 22), with proceeds donated to The Actors Fund, which provides services and support to people in the entertainment business, including housing. services, addiction recovery and more.

Rosie herself donated $ 100,000 (£ 84,800) of the final figure.

Famous guests in the episode included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Idina menzel, Sarah Jessica Parker Y Matthew Broderick, Billy Porter Y Barry Manilow, with viewers able to watch a live broadcast on Broadway.com. Speaking to fans who tuned in, Rosie remained optimistic that the coronavirus could be beaten and said, "Let's get over it."

To meet the social distancing guidelines set by governments around the world in the midst of the Covid-19 health crisis, Rosie and her famous friends passed on their appearances from the comfort of their own homes.