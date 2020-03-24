Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to air on HBO, moved to November – Deadline

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was moved to November.

The event, which will include stars like Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails in the group, will be on Saturday, November 7.

The ceremony, which will air live for the first time on HBO, was previously scheduled for May 2, but was postponed by the organization amid fears of Coronavirus. It will now be performed live from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex join industrial rockers from Houston and Trent Reznor. Bruce Springsteen manager Jon Landau and manager of The Eagles and Fast Times at Ridgemont High co-producer Irving Azoff were recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award for Industry Professionals.

This year the 35th annual presentation and concert ceremony is held. With a significant proportion of dead armatures, including Houston, B.I.G. and T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan this year's concert is expected to be heavily supported by tribute performances.