Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne has coronavirus – Deadline

Singer / songwriter Jackson Browne has revealed that he has the coronavirus and has been quarantined. The 71-year-old artist said he was tested when he had a cough and temperature, and is now resting at his Los Angeles home.

Talking to Deadline's sister publication Rolling Stone, Browne seemed in a good mood. "My symptoms are really quite mild, so I don't need any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," he said.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Browne recently visited New York City looking for a benefit, which also featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

"Many people who have it are not going to be tested," he says. "They don't have symptoms, but they could have it and they could transmit it." That's what younger readers need to understand: They must participate in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not coming into contact with anyone, not seeing anyone. "