Robert Helenius is one win away from a possible world title match against Anthony Joshua | Boxing news





Robert Helenius defeated Adam Kownacki in last month's WBA tie

Robert Helenius is one win away from a world title match and & # 39; The Nordic Nightmare & # 39; plans to rip Anthony Joshua's belts in a & # 39; Viking invasion & # 39; to Britain.

The former European heavyweight champion broke Adam Kownacki's undefeated record in last month's WBA tie, demolishing the New York-based Polo in four rounds to line up a shot at Joshua, who owns the belts & # 39; super & # 39 ;, IBF and WBO of the AMB.

Helenius admits he was shocked by Joshua's first professional loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, who was quickly avenged by Britain's unified champion in a rematch in December, and the formidable 6-foot-6-inch fighter believes he will carry the world titles. to Scandinavia.

Helenius ruined Kownacki's perfect career record in Brooklyn

"I think it would be a very interesting fight (against Joshua)," said Helenius. Sky Sports, "I would really like that. It would be fireworks and tactics, of course, but I think it would be a very, very interesting fight for me."

"I was very surprised that he was knocked down (by Andy Ruiz Jr). He made mistakes, but he did well in the second fight."

"Ruiz and I are very different fighters. We are the same height, Anthony and I. I have been there in a training camp with him. I have nothing personal against him, he is a very good guy. I think very highly of him and I I really like it, but I think I would win it. "

When asked if he would come to the UK, Helenius said: "Of course, the Vikings have been there many times before.

"Yes, that is exactly what I plan to do (a Viking invasion)."

Tyson Fury ousted Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC belt last month

Tyson Fury has also traded blows while training with Helenius, who says the newly crowned WBC starter would pose different challenges for Joshua, but wants to show that he is superior to any of the champions.

"It is difficult to classify them. I classify myself as No. 1, so they can fight as No. 2," he said.

"I've also been to the Tyson Fury camps, training with him. It is a completely different fight and he would not reveal his secrets, how he would do the fight. It is also a very interesting fight."

Having overcome a series of injuries and illnesses in recent years, Helenius must now await confirmation from a possible WBA final eliminator.

The 36-year-old in top form, who has a points victory over Derek Chisora, insists he is not concerned with the identity of an opponent, with characters like Luis Ortiz and Ruiz Jr sitting above him in the WBA ranking. .

I really don't care who I fight next, so I'll be ready for whoever gets in my way Robert Helenius

"This victory was especially important, of course, because it was a WBA knockout bout," said Helenius.

"I think it's because I've been training injury-free for a couple of years now. I had a lot of problems after my shoulder injury and shoulder operation. I faced a lot of problems with hand operations and stuff like that. I was sick, I had lung disease and I think I'm recovering.

"I hope to have the biggest fight. I really don't care who I fight next, so I'll be ready for whoever crosses my path."