Rob Kardashian requests the help of Blac Chyna's friends to testify against her

Playboy playmates Karissa and Kristina Shannon, known as The Shannon Twins, claim the makeup mogul still "uses drugs and parties hard" with children.

Rob Kardashian has enlisted his ex Blac Chyna& # 39; s friends, porn actresses and Playboy Playmates Karissa and Kristina Shannon, to testify against the former stripper in his ongoing custody case.

The reality TV star filed documents in court in January (20), asking a judge to grant him primary custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream, as he considered Chyna an unfit father.

And while he's still building a case, the 33-year-old attorney and his lawyer are trying to block the testimony of his ex's friends, collectively known as The Shannon Twins, who claim that Chyna still "uses drugs and parties hard" with her sons. .

"(Karissa and Kristina Shannon) believe that Dream is better off with Kris Jenner and the Kardashians," a source told The Blast. "They feel the right thing to do is tell the truth and make sure Dream is safe."

The 30-year-old "Girls Next Door" stars previously appeared in one episode of the former couple's six episodes E! reality spin-off series "Rob and Chyna"in 2016.

Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian She also reportedly released a statement supporting her allegations that Chyna, 31, "often has strangers and was constantly drunk."

He hopes to get a trial that he considers his ex to have only supervised visits with Dream. The ex-lovers split permanently in 2017 after a year of dating.