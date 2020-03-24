Riverside Police Warn Against Scammers Exploiting Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside police are warning residents against scammers trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some people have received calls or text messages from scammers asking for donations and claim to be from the Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and even the World Health Organization," Officer Danielle Levett said Tuesday. "People have also gone door-to-door saying they are empowered to do home tests for the coronavirus."

According to Levett, the police department has received several reports related to the scams, but no suspect has been identified or arrested.

Levett said scammers in the area have "launched COVID-19 related investment opportunities."

"Unfortunately, in times of crisis, people try to take advantage of others through false pretenses," he said. “Beware of calls, text messages, or emails requesting donations of money. Don't let anyone in your home tell you that you are testing if you did not schedule or personally arrange for it. "

Levett-led individuals should visit the county's website for reliable information on the coronavirus, as well as potential scammers.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by scam artists is encouraged to contact the police department.

