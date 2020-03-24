Riverside Convention Center offering self-service boxed groceries – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside residents who do not want to face the supermarket for fear of exposing themselves to the coronavirus have another option: pre-assembled grocery boxes that can be picked up from a shuttle.

Last Friday, the Riverside Convention Center partnered with food distribution giant Sysco to start offering a fast-food service where people can choose a pre-assembled box containing "essential food and supplies," according to a press release from Raincross Hospitality Corporation, which operates The Convention Center.

The boxes are reportedly priced below what you would pay at Instacart, the popular same-day grocery delivery service.

People can order only by phone. They can call to reserve a pick-up time the next day outside the convention center.

There are four package options: Italian, South of the Border, Children's Option, and Vegetarian, ranging from $ 55 to $ 75 each.

The Italian box contains four rolls of toilet paper, one loaf of bread, one pound of butter, 1.5 pounds of sliced ​​cheddar cheese, five pounds of ground beef, three pounds of frozen chicken breast, five pounds of pasta, 32 ounces of marinara sauce, two onions, two pounds of frozen green beans, 24 ounces of liquid eggs, and a one-gallon container of two percent milk.

To order, call 951-346-4700 anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. From Monday to Saturday.

Pick up is on Orange Street, between 3rd and 5th streets. For more information, click here. Pickup hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. at 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. at 7pm.

Meanwhile, grocery stores and farmer's markets across the state have taken extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time and giving customers some disinfectant to hands on entering. At a farm stall in Marin County, the owner stands behind a rope barricade and customers tell him what they want as he packs it up. Then he walks into his office and clients call him on the phone and read his credit card numbers.