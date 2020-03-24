Rivernes & # 39; s Vanessa Morgan receives a lysol cake for her birthday

Happy Birthday, Vanessa Morgan!

the Riverdale The actress turned 28 on Monday. To celebrate, he received a cake from Lizzy & # 39; s Sweets N & # 39; Treats that looked exactly like a container of Lysol sanitizing wipes. But instead of cleaning supplies, it was full of delicious fillings and sparks. The gift seemed to be a sweet gift from her husband Michael Kopech.

%MINIFYHTMLcfcc0da715f18e3ef5d498ee43c7418c11% %MINIFYHTMLcfcc0da715f18e3ef5d498ee43c7418c12%

"Thank you all so much for the birthday messages!" Toni Topaz's star wrote via Instagram. "Ahaha never thought that a Lysol cake would be the cake of my dreams, but here in 2020, yes it is! It has been a strange birthday for me, not being able to be with my family or friends and being in quarantine, so I feel really sad today. But I thank you all for helping me put a smile on my face today. I hope everyone stays strong at home. I love them. "

Morgan also received some messages on social media from her friends, including her co-star. Camila Mendes.

"The best dance partner a girl could ask for," wrote the Veronica Lodge celebrity alongside a video of the duo dancing on a boat. "Happy birthday @VanessaMorgan,quot;.