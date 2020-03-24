Rivernes & # 39; s Vanessa Morgan receives a lysol cake for her birthday

Happy Birthday, Vanessa Morgan!
the Riverdale The actress turned 28 on Monday. To celebrate, he received a cake from Lizzy & # 39; s Sweets N & # 39; Treats that looked exactly like a container of Lysol sanitizing wipes. But instead of cleaning supplies, it was full of delicious fillings and sparks. The gift seemed to be a sweet gift from her husband Michael Kopech.
"Thank you all so much for the birthday messages!" Toni Topaz's star wrote via Instagram. "Ahaha never thought that a Lysol cake would be the cake of my dreams, but here in 2020, yes it is! It has been a strange birthday for me, not being able to be with my family or friends and being in quarantine, so I feel really sad today. But I thank you all for helping me put a smile on my face today. I hope everyone stays strong at home. I love them. "
Morgan also received some messages on social media from her friends, including her co-star. Camila Mendes.
"The best dance partner a girl could ask for," wrote the Veronica Lodge celebrity alongside a video of the duo dancing on a boat. "Happy birthday @VanessaMorgan,quot;.
Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Television announced that it would suspend production of Riverdale "as a precaution,quot; in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We have been informed that a member of the Riverdale, which occurs in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is receiving a medical evaluation, "read a statement from the study." We are working closely with the appropriate health authorities and agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have had direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. "We take and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."
Riverdale It is not the only television program to suspend production. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late night with seth meyers, The Wendy Williams Show, Danger! Y Wheel of Fortune everyone has done it too.
To read about other ways the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
