Rita Wilson tries to contact quarantine fans by posting the phone number

A week after being released into self-isolation after a positive diagnosis of coronavirus, actress Tom Hanks' wife encourages fans to text her to find out what she's doing.

Actress Rita Wilson He gave his phone number in his latest Instagram video of quarantine in Australia, and asked fans to text him.

The 63-year-old woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus with her husband Tom Hanks Earlier this month, he went to social media on Monday, March 23 and urged fans to get in touch.

Publishing his number: (310) 299-9260, he added: "It's really me. Send me a text message so I can tell you what I'm doing, when I'm in your city (once we can get out of our houses), and so we can be in contact … "

In an accompanying video, Rita told her 965,000 Instagram followers, "I'm going to give you my phone number. You can text me and I'll text you. That way I can let you know what I'm doing. and where am I going to be and maybe I'll tell you some things that will happen before they happen. "

"So feel free to text my cell phone number to me. It is me. I will send it to you and reply to you in due course, because I will probably spend a lot of time texting."

Wilson and Hanks were in Australia, where Oscar-winning star "Forrest Gump" will shoot the new Baz Luhrmann movie Elvis presley biopic, when they tested positive for COVID-19.

Both were admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital and released in self-isolation a week ago.