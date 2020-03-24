Riot Games Donates More Than $ 800K For LA Coronavirus Relief – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – West Los Angeles-based video game developers Riot Games have donated more than $ 800,000 to help alleviate the coronavirus in the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the donation Tuesday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"We are blessed here in Los Angeles for having industries that not only feed our city but feed our country and the economy of our world," said Garcetti.

"Electronic gaming is one of those industries, and one of the leaders in that space is Riot Games … They are based right here in our city and today that company and its founders are donating more than $ 800,000 to local non-profit organizations of profit, including $ 200 thousand for the Mayor's Fund to support what is necessary for the aid of COVID-19 ".

According to Garcetti, the funds will help pay for meals given to older people, who are more likely to get the disease, health care, childcare, and cash grants to residents who need it.