RHOC – Shannon Beador Is "More Than Grateful,quot; To Her Boyfriend John Janssen During Quarantine

Royal Orange County Housewives star Shannon Beador is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Not only has she shared with her fans how she's practicing social distancing and self-quarantine with tips for staying healthy during this troubled time, but she's also grateful for her boyfriend, John Janssen.

On St. Patrick's Day, Beador was wearing a clover suit while telling Andy Cohen through a remote video on Watch what happens live that he had taken his quarantine car a little further than washing his hands and staying home.

"I realized that I had these great shelves in my house, so I decided to create a wall of immunity against the coronavirus," explained Beador. "And Archie has been patiently sitting here with me while going through all my supplements and choosing the things that I thought would help keep me and my family strong."

Beador explained that his "immunity wall,quot; was not "immunity,quot;, but rather a "Rescue Remedy,quot;. She said the supplement helped her stay calm when she had to buy napkins because she couldn't find toilet paper, and staying positive in front of her children is important.

Beador said she has been home with her family and that her three teenage daughters even started playing board games and watching movies with her. She also praised her daughters for helping with the dishes, saying it was important to point out the positives amid "this terrifying negative."

Earlier this week, Beador gave another update from home and revealed that she is grateful for her boyfriend.

“Quarantined night appointment. The kids are coming home tomorrow, "Beador wrote in the caption for a photo that showed her snuggled up with Janssen." More than grateful for this amazing person in my life who is taking care of me. The quarantine is nothing but pleasant. "

Beador and Janssen also enjoyed a walk outside for fresh air in the midst of the quarantine car, and ended up running towards her. RHOC co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean.

Beador posted a photo of the four, with a lot of distance between them, but some fans quickly criticized. However, Beador quickly applauded the enemies.

"Amazing some of these comments," wrote Shannon Beador. “I'm in quarantine with John, who's next to me on the grass. We are following all the guidelines and I have taken it seriously, to the point of obsessing because I have a lung condition. Ask my children. Hoping everyone stays healthy and safe. "



