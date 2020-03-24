RHOA's Kenya Moore reveals the best of her trip to Greece

Real Housewives of New York star Kenya Moore spoke about her part of the trip to Greece.

Kenya let her followers know in an emotional post on her Instagram page.

"The best thing about #Greece was having @thebrooklyndaly there every night," the Kenya post began. "We were able to go to #santorini from Athens and it was one of the most memorable trips I have ever had."

Then she praised her friends for their support during the trip. Kenya had announced that she had separated from husband Marc Daly just before the ladies flew to Europe.

"What I do can be difficult at times, but it is much easier when you have genuine friendships and love from people who love you and off camera. Thank you to my sisters @ cynthiabailey10 and @Kandi for being there in good times and bad times. I love you two, "he wrote.

"Thanks #teamtwirl for being the most loyal fans anyone can have.

Please stay safe and be blessed. #love #family #RHOA "

And he's right: Cynthia and Kandi really did get her back during the trip.