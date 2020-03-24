Home Entertainment RHOA's Kenya Moore reveals the best of her trip to Greece

RHOA's Kenya Moore reveals the best of her trip to Greece

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of New York star Kenya Moore spoke about her part of the trip to Greece.

Kenya let her followers know in an emotional post on her Instagram page.

"The best thing about #Greece was having @thebrooklyndaly there every night," the Kenya post began. "We were able to go to #santorini from Athens and it was one of the most memorable trips I have ever had."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©