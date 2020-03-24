Restaurants Affected by Coronavirus Request Support on National Takeaway Day – Up News Info San Francisco

ALBANY (KPIX 5) – On National Takeaway Day, food delivery workers were busy helping Bay Area residents and businesses during the shelter-in-place order.

Solano Ave is one of the main restaurant areas in East Bay and an area where National Food Day is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.

The avenue stretches for more than a mile and is home to dozens of mid-range to high-end restaurants. There are elaborate Chinese, tasty Thais, regular pizzas, and fancy pizzas, all of which struggle and try to stay in business.

They are all taking off.

Robin Pennell defied the pouring rain Tuesday to get his pizza. Stay local with your money. We need to stay local and keep everyone functioning as much as we can because we will all be living here when this is over, "he said.

National Takeaway Day springs from more than 100 national and regional restaurants that ask people to order at least one takeout to support establishments crippled by pandemic restrictions.

Raoul Fulcher Junior says that he and his daughter are doing their part. "We went to our favorite restaurant and said," Let's go get something to eat. Make it simple, "he said.

Gianni Manzone and his wife own Cugini’s, an exclusive and popular Italian restaurant that has been operating for more than 20 years. He says that customers care.

"They go to all their local places trying to help, trying to order takeout, gift cards for future use, things like that," Manzone said.

Most of Cugini's business is in the afternoons. On Tuesday afternoon, with the rain falling in the middle of the day, business was slow. Cugini & # 39; s, like all restaurants in the Bay Area, expects everyone to go out for dinner on National Takeaway.