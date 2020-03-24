Relive the most beautiful moments of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella Y Daniel Bryan they are definitely #RelationhipGoals.

The two got engaged in 2013, and in the spring of the following year, they said "Yes, I do,quot; at a beautiful Sedona resort surrounded by their friends, family, and other WWE superstars, including Brie's twin sister. Nikki Bella, Tyson Kidd, John Cena, Cesaro Y Jimmy Uso.

Since then, Brie and her husband (who was born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their first child, Birdie Danielson, who is now two years old. Birdie is also about to be an older sister: The couple announced that they were expecting in January 2020.

Total fine Fans have watched Brie and Bryan's relationship evolve over the years, and after a short break between seasons, the couple will finally return to the small screen in April.