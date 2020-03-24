Relief and sadness when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 | News of the 2018 Olympic Games

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the first delay in the 124-year modern history of the Games, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the international sports calendar.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the decision on Tuesday after speaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers, ending the weeks of speculation and uncertainty about the Summer Games, initially slated to begin in July.

"The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation deteriorate in the rest of the world," organizers of the IOC and Tokyo 2020 said in a joint declaration.

"The Games … in Tokyo must be rescheduled for a date after 2020, but not after the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the international community," he added.

Before the official announcement, Abe said IOC President Thomas Bach had accepted his proposal for a one-year postponement.

"President Bach said he will accept '100%', and we agreed to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics by the summer of 2021," Abe said, saying that hosting the games next year would be "proof of a human victory,quot;. beings against coronavirus infections. "

To safeguard the health of athletes and everyone involved in the Tokyo 2020 Games. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will now take place no later than the summer of 2021. – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) March 24, 2020

On Sunday, Bach said the decision to postpone the games would be made in the next four weeks. But the pressure grew as national federations, sport's governing bodies and athletes spoke out against the opening ceremony being scheduled on July 24.

The decision came just a few hours after local organizers said the torch relay would begin as planned on Thursday. It was expected to start in northeast Fukushima Prefecture, but without a torch, without torchbearers, and without an audience. Those plans also changed.

"For the time being, the flame will be stored and displayed in Fukushima," said Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori.

The postponement marks the first break in the four-year cycle for the Summer Olympics since the 1940 and 1944 Games were canceled due to World War II.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the postponement and cancellation of dozens of sporting events, including the Olympic qualifiers.

As of Tuesday, more than 17,200 people had died from COVID-19 and 396,000 infected in nearly 190 countries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Al Jazeera sports correspondent Lee Wellings said: "Common sense has prevailed," but the delay in announcing the decision caused "some uncertainty and anxiety."

"This is a time when people need some security and there will be a great sense of relief among athletes and everyone involved," he added.

Athletes, national associations and sports federations around the world reacted with a mixture of sadness, relief and goodwill at the postponement.

"It is the right decision," Lani Belcher, a British canoeist and Olympic athlete, told Al Jazeera.

"Now that a formal decision has been made, it allows athletes to return to the drawing board with their coaches and support staff and really properly prepare for the Olympics," he added.

Overall, it was a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021. I hope to return to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and I look forward to witnessing a wonderful event. I wish you all good health in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/jrhsFEe545 – Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) March 24, 2020

In a message to athletes, the CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Games. USA Sarah Hirshland said: "It breaks my heart for you, your fellow athletes around the world, our friends in Tokyo 2020, the people of Japan and everyone affected by this global pandemic." and the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"This summer was supposed to be the culmination of his hard work and his life's dream, but stepping back from the competition to care for our communities and each other is the right thing to do. His moment will wait until we can meet again. safe way,quot;. "

On Monday, Canada became the first country to withdraw its team from the Olympics.

Following the IOC announcement, Canadian Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe said: "Absolute relief. Excitement. Uncertainty. We are in unprecedented times. We will be smarter than ever in 2021 and we will wear the maple leaf with more pride than I thought possible. " "

Andy Anson, CEO of the British Olympic Association (BOA), expressed "deep sadness,quot; over the postponement, but said: "In all conscience, it is the only decision we can support, in light of the devastating impact of COVID-19."

A message to Tokyo: When the time is right, we will go celebrate the Games with you. For our athletes, the nation and the world: Until then, stay safe and take care of each other. – GB Team (@TeamGB) March 24, 2020

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said: "It is good, at least now it is clear. When things were not very clear, it was difficult to advise athletes what to do. Sometimes when you prepare and nothing happens, too it's very demoralizing. "

Whats Next?

Japan warned that postponing the Games would put its $ 12 billion investment at risk.

Organizers will now have to figure out how to keep things running for another year, while making sure places are up to date for another 12 months.

Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said he has not yet calculated how much the delay will cost or who will pay.

"A lot of things can happen in a year, so we have to think about what we have to do," he said. "The decision came to us suddenly."

In its statement, the IOC said it would keep the same name for next year's event: "Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. "

In a crowded sports calendar, which will offset this year's cancellations, World Athletics said it was ready to move its world championships, scheduled for August 6 to 15, 2021, in Oregon, to clear the way for the Olympics.

The exact dates for the month-long Games have yet to be announced.

"It is not clear if the Olympics will take place in that exact 2020 space in a year," said Al Jazeera's Wellings.

"There's also the possibility that it could go forward and be called the Cherry Blossom Games in Spring."