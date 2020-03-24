Regal, Cinemark, AMC and their dilemmas without permission: Coronavirus crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML29d18507fc722d5ff468f38f7a8ebc6a11% %MINIFYHTML29d18507fc722d5ff468f38f7a8ebc6a12%

With the closure of movie theaters across the country for security during the coronavirus, the layoffs have been rampant, yet the big three exhibitors have been dealing with these heinous times in varying degrees of severity.

Last week, word spread among distribution people that Regal had been the most biting of the three chains following the closure of its 542 sites in 42 states last Tuesday, leaving an estimated 24K of its 25K unemployed. employees, including employees of movie theaters and corporate films. buyers too. Essentially, Deadline heard that Regal employees were getting no pay, and a month from COBRA, with sources painting a similar scenario to what happened with Regal parent company Regal Cineworld in their handling of UK staff, implying that those with less than 18 months of service will receive no payment, and those with three years of service or more who get 40% of their pay.

WGA confirms postponement of film and television contract talks and possible extension of current pact during coronavirus pandemic

Like those Cineworld employees who issued a public note to the chain's boss, Mooky Greidinger, condemning the exhibitor for the mass layoff, a Change.org petition arose demanding that Regal pay its employees during the crisis; their charge is that the chain released them without any disaster aid payments, which were specifically described in their employee manuals. You can see the details below. Regal did not comment on the situation. The petition has around 8.5K signatures.

In response to the loss of its staff in the United States, Regal is partnering with the Albertsons supermarket chain, which is seeking to hire more than 30,000 employees across the country. The chain reportedly will forgo the interview process for Regal employees without permission to quickly recruit for all applicants. In addition, Regal, like many other exhibitors, continues to work with the National Association of Theater Owners to pressure Congress to include them in the federal aid package. The chain is reportedly working on additional financial aid opportunities for its employees without permission.

In comparison, we hear that Cinemark was much less severe in its handling of layoffs, laying off hourly theater employees at 345 locations, but not corporate ones. Returning employees will have to reapply. While Cinemark did not confirm this, Deadline heard that the releases received two weeks of pay (instead of not paying), use of vacation days and one month of COBRA.

The lobby of the AMC Empire 25 is empty in New York. Chairs hang over empty tables in a closed bar on Monday, March 16, 2020 in New York. New York State entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, joining Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants, and movie theaters beginning Monday night.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / Shutterstock



I heard that AMC Entertainment has suspended 26K of its 27K employees, with a big question about the corporate staff. In a CNBC interview last Thursday, AMC chief Adam Aron said: "We are paying them as much as we can afford them. For those in the health plan, we keep them in the health plan with their benefits active throughout the year. We are closed. But my goal is to make sure that there is a company that they can return to … I would like to make sure that this company, which has been strong for 100 years, remains strong. "

NATO chief John Fithian told Deadline on Sunday that the exhibit will be considered an industry distressed by the US Treasury. USA And that exhibitors will be able to participate in the $ 2 trillion stimulus package regarding "federal government loan guarantees" that will allow the movie theaters, both large and small, to survive the economic drought of the coronavirus. The financial burden of the exposure remains its fixed costs and financial obligations during a time when no income is coming in.

As Hollywood and Wall Street evaluate the show's survival prospects in a world without revenue, entertainment analyst Eric Handler, after a close look at the balance sheets, sees Imax better positioned, able to function for more than 10 months with your available cash. and beginning to benefit from China's incipient recovery. AMC Entertainment seems quite limited, with only about four months of liquidity plus lines of credit. Cinema advertising firm National CineMedia also has average average debt but, like Imax, doesn't have to pay rent, easing a lot of financial pressure. Cinemark is also better positioned than AMC to withstand months of closed theaters. With $ 488 million of cash on hand and another $ 100 million available through his line of credit, Handler estimates that the chain has more than six months of liquidity without having to make any dramatic effort to seek additional capital. Handler said AMC has a total of about $ 600 million and tops it at a rate of about $ 155 million a month.

Handler said he took a portion of the fixed wages into account in his model, but not much to compensate theater workers once the theaters close. However, his calculations did not include any government bailout. An injection of liquidity to achieve this would be part of the massive aid package currently being debated in Congress.