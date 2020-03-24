Reese Witherspoon is beautiful at Vanity Fair: Oscar winner is an avid reader

%MINIFYHTML38abe689b55e86c47e2c7b7f94538b5d11% %MINIFYHTML38abe689b55e86c47e2c7b7f94538b5d12%

Reese Witherspoon covers the April issue of Vanity Fair and the Oscar-winning actress-turned-producer looks gorgeous with Giambattista Valli on the cover. As Reese is reshaping the industry for women by turning books into movies and TV series like Girl is gone, Big little lies, Y Little fires everywhere She reveals in Vanity Fair that it is because she is an avid reader. Although Reese may be known for her literary prowess, she is also known for her fashion. Reese can put her brain above beauty, but she will always be known for her iconic and fashion-savvy character, Elle Woods of Legally Blonde and she has her own fashion line, Draper James. At Vanity Fair; However, he wore beautiful styles from Giambattista Valli, Prada, Givenchy and Valentino.

Samira Nasr, executive fashion editor for Vanity Fair, designed Reese for the Jackie Nickerson photo shoot. Adir Abergel styled Reese and Romy Soleimani created her makeup look that remained natural and flattering.

%MINIFYHTML38abe689b55e86c47e2c7b7f94538b5d13% %MINIFYHTML38abe689b55e86c47e2c7b7f94538b5d14%

For the cover photo shoot, Reese was wearing a pink Giambattista Valli Spring 2020 couture dress that featured layers of oversized ruffles on the sleeves that trailed down the front. With a high slit in the side, Reese showed off her toned legs. Vanity Fair shared two photos of Reese in the dress with the following caption.

"I always say, 'Funny doesn't sink' … And you can't get obsolete if you're still funny. Guess what becomes obsolete? Your breasts go south, your face goes south, your butt goes south. South, but you can always be funny. "Sending warm birthday wishes to our April cover star @reesewitherspoon! 🎉 Read the full story at the bio link.

Photographed by @jackie_nickerson Designed by @samiranasr Story by Ann Patchett Location: @innergardens, Malibu, CA

Reese wore a Prada dress with Comme des Garcons necklaces. She wore a Tiffany & Co ring with a black Fleur du Mal bra underneath the see-through top of the dress. Reese posed on a pink background as he leaned against a blue frame. She took two photos in the outfit. In the first photo, she was holding a large bouquet of flowers. In the second photo, you could see Reese's full face and her perfect makeup.

You can see the photo of Reese posting with the flower bouquet while dressed in Prada below.

Reese shows off her stunning beauty in the photo below.

What do you think of the looks of Reese Giambattista Valli and Prada?

To see Reese's other looks where he uses Givenchy and Valentino, pick up a copy of the April issue of Vanity Fair.



