Rapper Tory Lanez: Drake is lying He really got the CORONAVIRUS!

Does Drake have the coronavirus or not?

Last week, Drake went to social media and told fans that he tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Drake, he was tested because he had been partying with NBA star Kevin Durant, and Kevin has the coronavirus, more commonly known as "la rona."

But now another rapper is calling "CAP,quot; and saying that Drake may actually have been infected with "la rona,quot;.

Drake posted a photo of himself looking out in the weather. In the comments, Drake captioned that he is upset that everything has been suspended due to quarantine measures.

But rapper Tory Lanez has an alternate explanation for Drake's grim appearance. Tory claims that Drake really DOES have the coronavirus.

Tory told fans that Drake that Drake really "tested positive,quot; but that he has been hiding the results from his friends and fans. Look: