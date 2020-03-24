Home Entertainment Rapper Tory Lanez: Drake is lying He really got the CORONAVIRUS!

Rapper Tory Lanez: Drake is lying He really got the CORONAVIRUS!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Does Drake have the coronavirus or not?

Last week, Drake went to social media and told fans that he tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Drake, he was tested because he had been partying with NBA star Kevin Durant, and Kevin has the coronavirus, more commonly known as "la rona."

But now another rapper is calling "CAP,quot; and saying that Drake may actually have been infected with "la rona,quot;.

Drake posted a photo of himself looking out in the weather. In the comments, Drake captioned that he is upset that everything has been suspended due to quarantine measures.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©