Rapper Chanel West Coast and Sharon Stone reach provisional settlement in court

Rapper Chanel West Coast and Hollywood actress Sharon Stone have reportedly settled in a legal battle over Chanel's song and video, "Sharon Stoned."

They have a judge who gives them more time to reach an agreement. Stone claimed the rapper messed up her track-side image, which glorified marijuana.

"Those negotiations are ending and a deal tentatively reached with a long-term deal," a source close to Sharon Stone and the Chanel West Coast told AllHipHop.

"Sharon Stoned,quot; was released in 2018. According to THR, the first 30 seconds contain no words other than "Sharon,quot; or "Stone (d)", and "Sharon Sharon Sharon Stone (d)" is repeated multiple times in the loop. throughout the song.

"During the song, defendant Dudley repeats for free the name & # 39; Sharon Stone & # 39; thirty-three times and the name & # 39; Sharon & # 39; ninety-nine times," the complaint states. Stone also believes that the video for the song is designed to evoke her personality.