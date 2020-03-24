Rapper Chanel West Coast and Sharon Stone reach provisional settlement in court

Rapper Chanel West Coast and Hollywood actress Sharon Stone have reportedly settled in a legal battle over Chanel's song and video, "Sharon Stoned."

They have a judge who gives them more time to reach an agreement. Stone claimed the rapper messed up her track-side image, which glorified marijuana.

"Those negotiations are ending and a deal tentatively reached with a long-term deal," a source close to Sharon Stone and the Chanel West Coast told AllHipHop.

