Rapids boss Robin Fraser tries to maintain team fitness amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

Earlier this month, COVID-19 stopped MLS playing two games in the 2020 season. Now the league has postponed all games until May 10 with the possibility of delaying the championship until December.

The league, which celebrates its 25th season, currently does not allow players or staff to use the team's facilities. This has created a wide range of challenges, as player salaries range from millions to tens of thousands of dollars per year. Some Colorado Rapids who live in downtown apartment complexes don't even have gyms that they can access.

“No stone has been left unturned; They are doing a great job, "said head coach Robin Fraser." Chad Kolarcik is in one-on-one contact with everyone on a daily basis. The special needs of different players in relation to fitness, health and strength are being addressed. " .

Kolarcik is the Rapids' head of performance and has been handing out equipment to players to provide them with some exercise capacity. The club has asked the players to try to maintain the physical condition of the match as best as possible, but for now they must isolate themselves and remain within the market of their team.

It is unknown when the facilities will reopen for players or what a reboot would look like. Although most assume there would be at least a two-week practice period. Under that circumstance, the Rapids may also schedule an adjustment match.

Fraser does not believe that the integrity of the competition is hampered, and says that this situation is greater than any in his life.

"The asterisk will be that we will have experienced one of the most difficult moments in recent history," he said. "There will be no downgrade for the champion this season, but we have no idea what the competition will be like."

Colorado started the season with two wins, each with last minute goals. It's a good streak that continued from the end of last season when Fraser took over the last seven games.

"I feel like we have to roll with the punches," said Frasier. "This is the hand at hand and I am not the kind of person who wastes a lot of time. This is our reality right now and we have to maintain our physical training and make whatever small profit we can make as a soccer team. We will do everything that we can so that when we're done with this and we resume the game, we're in the best shape possible. "