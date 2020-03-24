Ranking of the 20 best sports moments of & # 39; The Office & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0831e392f3766ac4ca2d02e03c56c24311% %MINIFYHTML0831e392f3766ac4ca2d02e03c56c24312%

There are worse ways to spend time at home during our current global situation than watching binges of the entire "The Office,quot; series. However, if you don't want to make it through the nine seasons, here's a tip: Check out the top 20 sports moments from classic comedy.

What are those 20? I'm glad you asked. For this grueling task, I not only solicited help from my Sporting News coworkers, but I had Team Fagan (my family members) contribute their ideas and rankings. Good times.

It's actually amazing how many sports and sports-related moments there are in that show. Here's a couple that didn't even make it to the top 20, in no particular order: the paper plane contest; Dwight Heads (Syracuse hoopster Gerry McNamara and catcher Mike Lieberthal, who played minor league ball in Scranton in five different years); Jim is a sports journalist from Philadelphia in his Second Life avatar; Michael tells Dwight that Jerome Bettis' nickname is "The Bus,quot; because he is afraid of flying; Pam hits Meredith with a soccer ball; Dwight and Michael playing paintball in Michael's farewell episode, and many more.

Yes. You understand. That's not even an exhaustive list of honorable mentions.

Anyway, among the 20 best sports moments in The Office. (Quick note: We only consider actual sports moments for this ranking, not full episodes.)

20. bets, bets, bets

Episode: Safety Training (Season 3, Episode 19)

Office sports: Kevin is going through a bit of a withdrawal after the NCAA Tournament. It's hard to shake March Madness, you know? Kevin and Jim make the first bet, the excess over the number of people who cut their arms in warehouse packinghouse accidents each year, and from there snowballs. The entire office kicks in. They bet on the amount of jelly beans in the container on Pam's desk (49; Jim wins). They bet on how long Kelly can talk about how Netflix works (2 minutes, 42 seconds; Ryan wins) and how many times she will say amazing (12; Pam wins) and how many romantic comedies she will mention (six; Jim wins). And they bet if Creed will notice when they trade his apple for a potato (he doesn't notice; Toby, Pam, Ryan, Jim and Oscar win). Karen loses everything.

Best line: "What I do is this: I connect, click, click, click, and change the order of the queue so I can see 'Love, actually' as soon as I want. It's so easy, Ryan. Don't you really know how Netflix works? "- Kelly

19. Toby's Cross Check

Episode: Michael's Birthday (Season 2, Episode 19)

Office sports: Michael is truly amazing at ice skating, so he directs his birthday party to an ice rink, despite the fact that he is under the guise of being worried about Kevin, who is awaiting the results of a skin cancer test. . Everyone has fun skating cautiously around the rink. Michael comes out in full hockey gear, including pads, helmet, gloves, and a stick. Of course, he checked Toby on the boards at the first opportunity. When Kevin receives a call that his test returns "negative," Michael throws down his gloves, rips off his fake Livestrong bracelet, and gives Kevin a big hug, because, of course, he thought it was a bad thing. Oh Michael One bonus … during the preview for the 2006 NBC Winter Olympics, Michael is skating in a United States team jersey; Naturally, he looks at Toby on the boards.

Best line: "I thought about playing in the NHL, but you're both on the road. There's no time to spend with your wife and kids. And I really want a wife and kids." – Miguel

18. Racing Toby

Episode: The Merger (Season 3, Episode 8)

Office sports: Toby enters the office and Pam asks how her career was the day before. "Great," says Toby, "I'm done." Dwight, at the copier, scoffs. "Because it's great?" They start coming and going, with Dwight (as Dwight does) saying that he could do a lot better than Toby because he outplayed a pepper snake the previous weekend. Dwight and Pam leave for Pam to measure Dwight running across the building. She, of course, has no intention of timing it. I mean, she brought a digital thermometer, not a stopwatch. "There are three more laps left," he yells. "I have to pick it up if you're going to beat Toby!" Then she goes back inside.

Best line: "I'm fast. To give you a point of reference, I'm somewhere between a snake and a mongoose. And a panther." – Dwight

17. From Dunk

Episode: The Inner Circle (season 7, episode 23)

Office sports: Michael left to join Holly in Colorado. His replacement, Deangelo Vickers (played by Will Ferrell), chooses his inner circle. That group is in Deangelo's office, where the new boss is running an immersion clinic in the little ring that hangs on the office door. Gabe calls it "Magic Jordan,quot; because Gabe is dumb. Deangelo then brags that he can spike from the free throw line, and Jim suggests he should try it on the actual hoop in the warehouse. After they head to the warehouse, Deangelo jumps on Kevin to sink the basketball, but hangs off the edge. Right after he yells, "The doctor is inside!" the hoop falls on it. Cut to an ambulance that takes Deangelo.

Best line: Jim: "Today. Now, maybe? We have a hoop down and a real ball, so you don't have to imitate it."

Deangelo: "Yes, I don't know."

Jim: "Why not?"

Deangelo: "Only because no one has called NASA to request a takeoff."

16. Jim and Dr. J

Episode: Lice (season 9, episode 10)

Office sports: The episode begins with Jim, Daryl and Kevin in the dining room, talking about the NBA playoffs. Jim believes his Sixers will make it to the conference final, but Daryl says to be careful with the Knicks and Nets. So Jim is working with his company in Philly, and he has what tells him that Pam is an important meeting. That's technically true, but the meeting is with basketball legend Dr. J, one of Jim's personal heroes. They fire on Dr. J's private court, and the legend offers Jim a pair of Japanese Nikes. While living a childhood dream, at one point, Dr. J recreates his famous reverse under the basket placement against the Lakers, with Jim playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pam is dealing with the consequences of giving all the lice of the Office . Good times.

Best line: "Wow! Halpert has a game!" – Dr. J

15. Great Scott quote

Episode: Michael Scott Paper Company (Season 5, Episode 23)

Office sports: Okay, technically there are no sporting events in this episode, but any mention of Wayne Gretzky is good enough for us. It's Michael Scott Paper Company's first day, and Michael wants an inspiring quote for the whiteboard in his new office / closet. This is on the board throughout the episode, in large print: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Michael Scott And, of course, in very small print, the guy who actually said that: "- Wayne Gretzky."

Best line: "I can't relax in the same corner where I work." – Miguel

14. soccer oops

Episode: Dream Team (Season 5, Episode 22)

Office sports: As the office tries to attract the new boss, Stringer Bell … er, Charles Minor, remember, Michael resigned and started the Michael Scott Paper Company in the previous episode, everyone pretends to love soccer as much as Charles. Jim says he is more of a gamer than a fan. Oops At Dwight's urging, Charles organizes a soccer game in the parking lot. During the game, Charles throws the ball to Jim, who ducks. The ball crashes into Phyllis' face – "I swallowed a crown!" – and somehow, Jim is blamed for ducking more than Charles is blamed for throwing the ball during a friendly.

Best line: "My strategy is to touch the ball as little as possible and attribute it to teamwork." – Jim

13. volleyball surprise

Episode: Company picnic (season 5, episode 28)

Office sports: Pam is suddenly amazing at volleyball (it's an unexpectedly frustrating addition of an unexpected character, but that's not the point). At the company picnic, the Scranton team goes through a couple of rounds thanks to Pam's dynamic service, Jim's online gameplay and Dwight's "training,quot;. They meet the corporate team in the final. When Pam pinches her ankle, Jim takes her to the hospital, Charles insists, and Dwight tries to stop the game until they can return, and Jim provides updates over the phone. They do not return once Pam and Jim discover that she is pregnant.

Best line: "Hello, Dwight. Send the subs out!" – Jim

12. All clovers

Episode: Casino Night (Season 2, Episode 22)

Office sports: In the season 2 finale, Michael hosts a casino night to raise money for charity. We will focus on Unlimited Hold & # 39; em, considering that poker has been stable on ESPN for a long time. Michael goes all inside firsthand, with horrible letters, and Toby calls the bluff, knocking out (and infuriating) Michael. Jim cheats on Dwight with a false warning (he coughs and Dwight doubles over). Pam takes Jim out with a ladder, beating Jim's three 9s. Kevin wears his World Series of Poker winning bracelet (won the $ 2,500 2-7 No-Limit 2-7 draw title in 2002 in Las Vegas), but leaves with three queens and is hit by Phyllis, who she calls him what she thinks is just an ace. Instead, Kevin is knocked out by Phyllis's blush. "Look, I have all the clovers!" she says. Oh, too, Pam and Jim kiss for the first time at the end of the episode.

Best line: "I don't really play cards, but I'm not going to lie to you, it felt great to take money from Michael. I'm going to chase that feeling." – Toby

11. Sumo Stanley

Episode: Beach games (season 3, episode 23)

Office sports: Michael uses the Beach Games challenges / competitions to help choose his potential successor from Jim, Dwight, Andy and Stanley's group (he thinks he's getting a corporate job). The first event is a race, where a contestant carries an egg with a spoon blindfolded and his partner shouts instructions. Shocker isn't doing well, is it? Then there is a hot dog eating contest, after Creed catches a fish with his bare hands and eats it raw, but no one really wants to participate. So Michael tells everyone the real reason for these contests. Even with the motivation, there are no Joey Chestnuts in the group. When it comes to the sumo contest, with the contestants wearing giant sumo suits, Stanley decides he doesn't want to work for anyone else: "I'd rather work for an overturned broom with a bucket per head than work for someone else in this office besides me. Game on. " Then he charges, screaming with wild and evil eyes, and scares Jim out of the circle with little more than a push. It's easily the most hectic we've seen in Stanley. Andy falls into the lake in his sumo suit, while Angela just watches him walk away.

Best line: "Oh my gosh. I've never seen that look in a man's eyes. Never. I thought I might die … on Beach Day." – Jim

10. Flippity flip

Episode: Goodbye, Michael (Season 7, Episode 22)

Office sports: Michael says goodbye to his office before moving to Colorado. He wants to leave the warehouse with a final bucket. "See you guys at flippity flip!" he says as he tries to make a basket over his shoulder without looking. He misses … over and over and over and over again.

Best line: "Really?" – Michael, when he finally takes the shot.

9. midnight hockey

Episode: Midnight Threat Level (Season 7, Episode 17)

Office sports: Michael finally casts his long-awaited film, Threat Level Midnight, in the office. He is pure Michael Scott, which means he is dumb. But it also shows the only athletic thing he's really good at: ice skating / hockey. Michael plays agent Michael Scarn, who apparently saved the NFL, MLB, and NBA star games (but let the evil dudes exploit the WNBA contest, the asshole), according to newspaper headlines. His arch enemy, GoldFace, is holding hostages in the NHL All-Star Game (they're being held at a curly base) and plans to blow up the stadium to get insurance money from his partner, the President of the United States. Scarn learns to play hockey (speed skating is one of the challenges) and does so in-game, eventually slapping the puck during the contest and saving the day. In addition, GoldFace explodes in the process.

Best line: "You meet new friends, you tie that thread, and that's how you do Scarn." – Michael, as Michael Scarn

8. Ping pong passion

Episode: The Deposition (Season 4, Episode 12)

Office sports: The warehouse adds a ping pong table. Jim and Daryl play a lot of ping pong, and Kelly, who is dating Daryl, talks to Pam a lot (she doesn't talk trash, Kelly says, but she does). So Pam sets up a makeshift table in the conference room for Jim to practice on; He knocks down opponent after opponent until Dwight, who is secretly amazing, crushes him ("He's gone from being completely hopeless to just miserable,quot;). Daryl dismantles Jim in the rematch, so Pam challenges Kelly to a game. Both are horrible: I can't even finish the PONG to decide who serves first.

The best lines: Kelly, speaking fair to Pam.

– "What has two skinny chicken legs and stinks in ping pong?"

– "Your boyfriend is so weak that he needs steroids just to see baseball."

– "Jim couldn't hit a ping pong ball if it were the size of the moon."

– "Were they the first cousins ​​of Jim's parents who were also bad at ping pong?"

7. In the links

Episode: Job fair (season 4, episode 17)

Office sports: Jim has decided that he really wants to take the job seriously, and that means selling to a client, Phil Maguire. The stage is a golf course, along with Andy and Kevin. Andy hit so many golf balls in practice the night before that his hands are blistered beyond imagining. Kevin's goal is to make a lot of money by betting on the round: "What are we talking about?" he asks the client. "Skins? Acey Duecy? Bingo-bango-bongo? Sandies? Barkies? Arnies? Wolf? What?" In the end, Andy crashes the golf cart, Kevin makes money, Jim gets the sale, and Phil needs six shots to get out of the sand trap. Oh, and Michael takes Oscar's basketball away at the high school job fair, kicking him in the gym.

Best line: "He hit around 1,200 balls last night in preparation for today, so the hands are a little tender. It's not really funny at all. It's incredibly painful." – Andy

6. It runs like the wind

Episode: The Duel (Season 5, Episode 12)

Office sports: Yes, maybe this is stretching again. Let's call it a form of motorsports. The police department places a radar gun in front of the office after Angela called to complain that people were speeding by. The challenge became seeing who was the fastest runner in the office. Michael posts 12 miles per hour before being hit by Dwight's 13 mph. After claiming that Dwight's weather was helped by the wind, Michael jumps in front of Oscar to run again. As it happens, a car passes it at the same time and the radar registers 31 mph. Michael of course claims this as his new number.

Best line: "12 miles an hour! Eat that, Carl Lewis!" – Miguel

5. Parkour!

Episode: Gossip (Season 6, Episode 1)

Office sports: In the opening scene of the first episode of the sixth season, Michael, Dwight and Andy run through the office screaming "Parkour!" bouncing, jumping / going on and tripping over almost everything. His version is nothing like the clip Jim shows on camera, explaining that Parkour is the "2004 Internet sensation." The scene ends with Andy jumping out of a delivery truck and disappearing into what he didn't realize was an empty refrigerator box.

Best line: "The goal is to get from point A to point B in the most creative way possible, which is why they're technically doing Parkour, as long as point A is an illusion and point B is the hospital." – Jim

4. Assistant to the sensei

Episode: The Fight (Season 2, Episode 6)

Office sports: Dwight wears his purple karate belt to the office, so of course Jim steals it before asking Dwight if he could beat Michael. Michael teases, then teases Dwight about crying during the Armageddon movie. Michael basically challenges Dwight to hit him in the stomach: Dwight does it, to defend his honor, with a combo from right to left. The resulting trash talk results in the entire office going to the Dwight dojo for a fight over an extended lunch hour. With Sensei Ira serving as referee, the match quickly turns into chaos and ends with Michael suspending a loogie over Dwight's head. Michael wins, but no one really wins.

Best line: "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me, and I think I tried it out today in the dojo." – Miguel

3. Office Olympics

Episode: Office Olympics (season 2, episode 3)

Office sports: With Michael and Dwight out for the closing of Michael's condo, Jim learns of "Hate Ball," the role soccer game that Oscar and Kevin play and Angela hates, and "Dunder Ball," the game that Toby plays in the annexed. So Jim decides to organize the Olympics from the office, with the help of Pam. Phyllis wins Flonkerton and Kevin wins "Who can fit more M,amp;M in their mouths,quot;? Oscar and Toby are running to win the "Spin Around the Office with a Full Cup of Coffee,quot; contest when Michael and Dwight return and they all go back to work. Jim and Pam organized the Closing Ceremonies for 5 p.m., and Jim gives Michael the gold medal for closing his condo. Michael is confused, but people applaud him, which makes him incredibly happy.

Best line: "It was very nice of Pam to make them, but what am I going to do with a gold medal made of paper clips and an old yogurt cap?" – Ryan

2. warehouse hoops

Episode: Basketball (Season 1, Episode 5)

Office sports: Michael, who is horrible at basketball, organizes a game between the warehouse staff and the workers above: the winners come out on Saturday, the losers have to work the weekend. Trash is spoken. The shots are fired (not by Michael). The spirits explode, mainly when Jim and Roy fight in the field (and by the heart of Pam). After asking for the score and discovering that his team is winning, Michael abruptly ends the game when he receives a "hit,quot; to the head with an inadvertent elbow. The guys in the store don't like that, and Michael steps back. The beauty of this episode? Basketball action is realistic. Some players suck. Some are decent. Some ugly shots are made. Most ugly shots fail.

Best line: "I get paid to skip lunch, right?" – Ryan Howard

1. 5K for rabies

Episode: Fun Run (Season 4, Episode 1)

Office sports: Michael hits Meredith with his car in the parking lot. While in the hospital for a fractured pelvis, he received precautionary injections for rabies due to the hit incident at the office in season 3. In typical Michael fashion, he overreacts and organizes a 5K to raise money for rabies with the "" Dunder-Mifflin Scranton by Michael Scott Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race For The Cure. "It's not about raising money for a cure, but to raise awareness that it already exists a cure for rabies yes

There are so many great moments in this case: Andy "drawing,quot; Kevin and his subsequent nipple irritation; choose a finish line five kilometers from the office, rather than a loop; Toby wins the race because Dwight slides Imodium instead of ex-lax; Michael loaded carbs with fettuccine alfredo right before the race, then paid that price ("Although I eventually threw up, I never threw up my heart,quot;) and ended up in the hospital with Meredith, Stanley, Oscar and Creed going for a drink, then taking a taxi to the end of the race; and Pam walking on Michael changing ("I didn't see where it started but I saw where it ended,quot;).

In non-racial developments, Jim and Pam are kicked out as a couple by the documentary team and Dwight kills Angela's cat, effectively ending their relationship. Great season opening episode.

Best line: "I am not superstitious, but I am a bit cunning." – Miguel