Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa become chefs during quarantine

Currently, the entire country has been advised to stay indoors and not move due to the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone has been told to isolate themselves, and because of that, several celebrities have been posting what they are doing in their respective homes during the quarantine. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who recently became chefs, are one of those couples who make the most of their time together at home. The couple together with filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary enjoyed a great meal at home.

During their stay indoors, Rajkummar Rao and his beloved Patralekhaa became chefs and turned to Instagram to take a look at their culinary skills. In the first image, the actor-turned-chef is seen cutting onions and tomatoes with Viveck Daaschaudhary. The image was captioned as: “The first step in cooking is cutting vegetables. And if it's onions, you can also wear sunglasses. "Rao is seen wearing a pair of glasses, while Patralekhaa captures his love.

The second image shows us a look at the delicacies prepared by him and his co-chef Patralekhaa. The second photo was captioned “The food is ready! Chana masala, moong ki dal and quinoa. Co-chef: Patralekhaa. "Aren't they too adorable?