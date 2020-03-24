Raheem Sterling: Liverpool is "always in my heart,quot; | Football news

Sterling: "Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest, I love Liverpool,quot;





Raheem Sterling spent five years in Liverpool from 2010 to 2015.

Raheem Sterling admitted that he still has affection for Liverpool despite the bitter nature of his move to Manchester City five years ago.

English forward Sterling burst onto the scene as a teenager with Liverpool before leaving for City in a lengthy, bitter deal worth £ 44 million in 2015.

Since then he has become one of the best players in Europe, but has always been booed upon his return to Anfield.

Since joining City, Sterling has won the Premier League title twice.

However, that hasn't stopped the 25-year-old from retaining a weak point for his former club, although he sidestepped a direct question about whether he would return to Liverpool in a live online question-and-answer session.

Speaking through the Instagram account of his Colossal Sports Management representatives, Sterling said: "Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest, I love Liverpool.

"Don't twist it, they are always in my heart, you know what I mean?

"It's a team that (has) done a lot for me while growing up."