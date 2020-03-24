Radiohead's Ed O & # 39; Brien Expects Full Recovery From Possible Coronavirus Infection

%MINIFYHTML12c9ed785c5a27d96c6b6ec7194ef9ff11% %MINIFYHTML12c9ed785c5a27d96c6b6ec7194ef9ff12%

Although he claims to have lost his sense of smell and taste after suffering flu-like symptoms for a time, the rock band's guitarist admits that he has not been tested for COVID-19.

Radiohead star Ed O & # 39; Brien He fears that he has become the latest celebrity to become ill with the COVID-19 virus.

The guitarist reveals that he has been suffering from flu-like symptoms for a while, and his symptoms meet all the requirements for the coronavirus.

"I have lost my sense of smell and taste and it has been like a flu shot," he tweeted, insisting that he is "in a good mood and getting better."

"I have not been tested because it is not readily available and I also believe that testing is more important and valuable to the vulnerable in our community," adds Ed. "I hope for a full recovery and, of course, I am self-isolated."

"Take care and take care of each other. Sending love and strength."

Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryanopera star Placido Domingoproducer Andrew WattY Will rocker Chuck billy They are among the musicians who tested positive for the coronavirus.