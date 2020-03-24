Race RuPaul’s Drag Race ’Offers Top Rated Episode in Two Years – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLee7aa556f1cbd3c7fbcdefe83a79c1dc11% %MINIFYHTMLee7aa556f1cbd3c7fbcdefe83a79c1dc12%

For many RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Fans, watching episodes is a very casual and community activity. Before the social estrangement, fans made their way through each other's bars and houses to watch the queens compete, cast shadow and death fall to snatch the crown from the next drag superstar. Endurance race fans don't let quarantining stop them from watching the show with their friends. Last week, they hosted virtual parties to make the episode the highest-rated episode in two years.

Emmy award winner RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race He posted a season record with a 0.6 in the demo, making him the highest Live + SD score for the franchise since the end of Season 10 when Aquaria took the crown. The twelfth season of the series presented by iconic RuPaul Charles also delivered cable show # 1 with the adult demographic of 18-34 years on their schedule.

On top of all that, the Friday night episode was the most popular television series of the night, excluding sports and news. Furthermore, the Endurance race behind the scenes show Uncovered Earned a high season rating of 0.46 on the demo.

Fans of the reality competition would easily consider the Sunday soccer program for the LGBTQ + community, as they documented their observation parties on social media.

